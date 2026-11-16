Kinexys by JPMorgan and DBS has introduced a new service that permits institutional clients to conduct transfers of tokenised US dollar deposits between Singapore and the US, 24x7, with Ant International being the first client. DBS stated in a Monday statement that the service is an integration of DBS Token Services with the Kinexys Blockchain Deposit Account platform by JPMorgan. Authorised financial institutions will be able to transfer dollar liquidity across blockchains between the two banks, including during weekends and non-banking hours.

Partior Coordinates Settlement Between the Banks' Blockchain Platforms

The system is set up for corporate treasury teams who handle payments and funding operations in different time zones. This is not a consumer crypto payment system, and access is still restricted to participating institutional clients only. Partior is the settlement orchestrator between the two bank systems. DBS and JPMorgan are among the founders of Partior, which offers infrastructure for financial institutions to settle payments.

The assets used include tokenised commercial bank deposits. These are deposits made through banking connections and can flow between eligible accounts on permissioned platforms. Unlike the widely circulating stablecoins, this process does not open up either platform to free-flowing transfers.

This deployment sees the implementation of an interoperability platform that DBS and Kinexys had announced in November 2025. In that announcement, the two banks had outlined their plans for linking tokenised deposits on separate blockchain platforms. The new arrangement provides live transfer of US dollars between their Singapore and US ecosystems.

Zack Chestnut, global head of commercial at Kinexys by JPMorgan, said, “This industry-leading solution is a tangible step towards bringing true interconnectivity to global money movement on permissioned blockchain rails [...] Together with DBS, we are showcasing to our clients that tokenised money can be safe, seamless and scalable today.”

On the other hand, JPMorgan has separately launched JPM Coin deposit tokens through Ethereum for institutional clients, after having previously done so through Base. This does not indicate that the recently introduced DBS service is running on public Ethereum. DBS and Kinexys jointly lead the interoperability working group in Project BLOOM, which is being run by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.