Krafton India has announced a comedy-themed collaboration with Indian comedian Samay Raina as part of its upcoming 4.7 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). According to the developer, the partnership will see the introduction of a Samay Raina Avatar, a specially themed bus, exclusive missions, and several cosmetic rewards for players. The BGMI 4.7 update is scheduled to arrive in India on November 18, while the Samay Raina collaboration will go live on December 9.

BGMI 4.7–Samay Raina Partnership

In a press note, Krafton India announced that Samay Raina is coming to BGMI with a dedicated in-game avatar and a comedy-themed bus. The collaboration will introduce a set of special missions and cosmetic items. This, as per the developer, will provide players with new activities to explore with their squads.

The Samay Raina-themed bus will spawn at 10 locations across Erangel and Livik from December 9, 2026, to January 18, 2027. Players will be able to encounter it in both Theme and Classic modes, across Ranked and Unranked matches. However, the experience will not be available in Erangel Subzero.

The themed bus will serve as the starting point for a series of 10 special missions, according to Krafton. Players will have to locate the bus on the map and interact with it to receive challenges from Samay Raina. The experience will also feature surprise mini-acts based on the comedian's style.

The developer said that players must complete each mission before they can progress to the next one. Completing the challenges will earn them tokens, which can be used to unlock rewards. Players will also be able to earn a special achievement, with the company teasing an additional surprise at the end of the mission sequence.

The bus will appear across the two maps in different match types, so players will have multiple opportunities to find it and take part in the limited-time activity.

Apart from the themed bus and missions, the collaboration will introduce several Samay Raina-themed cosmetic items. These include the Samay Raina Crazzy Set, Crazzy Siren Emote, and a special Voice Pack. Other items coming to BGMI as part of the partnership include Banana Man, a Puppet Skin, a party popper backpack, a Crazzy Parachute, and a DP-28 gun skin.

The BGMI 4.7 update will roll out in India on November 18, 2026.