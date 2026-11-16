Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S27 flagship lineup in early 2027, and new leaks are offering a look at the phones' possible designs. Images of third-party camera lens protectors for all four models suggest that Samsung may use two different rear camera layouts across the range. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could retain the familiar vertical arrangement, while the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra may get a redesigned camera island.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Camera Design (Expected)

Samsung could introduce different rear camera designs across the Galaxy S27 series, according to images of third-party camera lens protectors shared in a SammyGuru report. The accessories show a familiar vertical camera layout for the standard and Plus models, while the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra appear to have a different arrangement.

The lens protectors for the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ feature an elongated cutout for three vertically arranged rear cameras. Both accessories have a similar design, suggesting that the two phones could share the same camera layout.

The Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, on the other hand, have protectors with separate circular cutouts for the main and ultrawide cameras. The telephoto camera appears to have a separate position to the right of these openings. The similar layouts also hint that the Pro and Ultra models could share some camera hardware.

Earlier CAD renders, dummy units and case listings have also pointed to a rectangular camera island on the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Samsung has yet to confirm the design or specifications of the upcoming phones. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in January 2027.

Five stock wallpapers were recently spotted in Samsung's firmware files, featuring Burgundy, Cream, Dark Blue, Light Blue and Pink shades. Samsung typically matches its default wallpapers with its phone colours, suggesting that these shades could feature on the Galaxy S27 lineup. However, it is unclear which models will get these colours, or whether all five will make it to the final lineup.