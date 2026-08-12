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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon is offering exchange options during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 17:18 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 100x 5G is now available for Rs. 19,499

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Highlights
  • Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale will end today
  • Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can get cashback and welcome points
  • iQOO Z11 Lite is currently priced at Rs. 19,499
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live for all shoppers in India. The Independence Day sale, which started last week, brings offers and discounts for products across categories. The sale will conclude on August 12. The yearly sale is an opportunity to pick up premium phones at considerably lower prices. Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2026 offers additional discounts for HDFC cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based offers.

Deals on Top Rated Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Popular smartphones across different price segments are listed in Amazon's Great Freedom Sale.  The Moto G37 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 24,999, is now available for Rs. 14,794. The iQOO Z11 Lite is currently priced at Rs. 19,499, instead of the actual price of Rs. 33,999.

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is now available for Rs. 19,499, instead of the actual price of Rs. 31,999. The sale also brings notable options from brands like  Samsung, Lava, and Redmi for buyers looking for budget-friendly options. 

On top of the general discount, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can get cashback and welcome points. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EasyEMI transactions. Prime members can get additional discounts. Further, there are coupon discounts and no-cost EMI offers. Shoppers can avail exchange offers on select handsets. 

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 that you can get during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. 

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Moto G37 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 14,794 Buy Now
iQOO Z11 Lite Rs. 33,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100x 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
OnePlus N6x Rs. 26,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Lava Bold N2 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 12,998 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 90x 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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