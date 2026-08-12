Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live for all shoppers in India. The Independence Day sale, which started last week, brings offers and discounts for products across categories. The sale will conclude on August 12. The yearly sale is an opportunity to pick up premium phones at considerably lower prices. Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2026 offers additional discounts for HDFC cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay-based offers.

Deals on Top Rated Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Popular smartphones across different price segments are listed in Amazon's Great Freedom Sale. The Moto G37 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 24,999, is now available for Rs. 14,794. The iQOO Z11 Lite is currently priced at Rs. 19,499, instead of the actual price of Rs. 33,999.

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is now available for Rs. 19,499, instead of the actual price of Rs. 31,999. The sale also brings notable options from brands like Samsung, Lava, and Redmi for buyers looking for budget-friendly options.

On top of the general discount, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can get cashback and welcome points. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EasyEMI transactions. Prime members can get additional discounts. Further, there are coupon discounts and no-cost EMI offers. Shoppers can avail exchange offers on select handsets.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 that you can get during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

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