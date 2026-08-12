Google Pixel Tag was launched in India on Wednesday as the first Bluetooth tracker from the Mountain View-based tech giant. The new Pixel Tag will compete with Apple's AirTag in India and other global markets. The company announced that the Google Pixel Tag will go on sale in the country via its online store later this year. However, the pricing details and specifications of the Pixel Tag have already been revealed. In India, Google's first Bluetooth tracker will be sold either individually or as a pack of four. It sports a pebble-shaped case with an LED indicator and the Google branding on the front.

Google Pixel Tag Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel Tag price in India starts at Rs. 3,799 for the pack of one. Meanwhile, the pack of four Google Pixel Tags has been priced in the country at Rs. 12,900. The company has announced that its first Bluetooth tracker will go on sale in the country in November via the Google India online store. It is offered in a single Fog colourway.

Google Pixel Tag Specifications, Features

The tech giant's first Bluetooth tracker, the Google Pixel Tag, features Bluetooth Channel Sounding and Ultra-Wideband connectivity for precision finding. Integrated within the Find Hub, a user can look for the Google Pixel Tag with the help of directional guidance. The tracker also supports fast pair between Google Pixel devices and the Pixel Tag.

Google's Bluetooth tracker is equipped with a built-in speaker. Users can remotely trigger an alarm from the Find Hub app on their Pixel device to locate the device. On top of this, the Google Pixel Tag also features a button, which lets users ring their handset in case they lose it. When triggered using the Pixel Tag, the phone will sound the alarm, even if it is on silent mode.

Using their Google Pixel device, users can also ask Gemini to ring the Google Pixel Tag. The Bluetooth tracker is equipped with a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, which is claimed to last for more than a year. The Pixel Tag ships with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and is claimed to withstand a maximum depth of 1m for up to 30 minutes.

The Google Pixel Tag is compatible with devices running Android 9 and newer versions. It also features an accelerometer, along with a polycarbonate and metal body. The tech giant offers a one-year warranty for the tracker. In terms of dimensions, the Google Pixel Tag measures 28x46.1x5.4mm, while weighing about 11.8g.