Technology News
English Edition

Harmony Plans Blockchain Rollback After Hacker Allegedly Mints Nearly 4 Billion ONE Tokens

Exchanges have frozen suspicious funds as Harmony works to contain the attack and upgrade network validators.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 19:11 IST
Harmony Plans Blockchain Rollback After Hacker Allegedly Mints Nearly 4 Billion ONE Tokens

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Growtika

Harmony is assessing how to handle the newly minted ONE tokens

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Harmony traced 10,288 transfers across 409 wallets
  • About 53 percent of validators had installed the emergency patch
  • Harmony’s ONE token price fell nearly 40 percent after the attack
Advertisement

Harmony is planning to rollback on the blockchain due to allegations that a hacker has taken advantage of the blockchain system in minting nearly 4 billion ONE tokens, which is approximately 26 percent of the total token supply. According to Harmony, it is working with exchanges to halt the transactions. The layer-1 blockchain announced that they were working on a patch and exploring ways to perform a rollback of transactions. The price of the ONE token by Harmony dropped nearly 40 percent due to this incident, an amount equal to more than a quarter of the token's existing supply.

Emergency Patch Aims to Stop Further Token Minting

The company confirmed the attack and instructed Harmony network operators to install an emergency software update that was expected to put an end to any further minting. Moreover, the team has been addressing how to handle existing tokens. Additionally, the token bridge was stopped by the project, and funds related to four addresses were frozen by the exchanges. 

VoltCrypto Hacks Discussion
Explore More...

“We are working on a patch and rollback options,” Harmony said, adding that it would provide another update when more information is available. Later, the company added, “We traced 10288 transfers across all 409 wallets where the fraudulently minted tokens have landed, and alerted exchange partners on hundreds of suspicious deposit transactions. They promptly blocked the hacker's wallets. As of now, 53 percent of our validators completed the upgrade for the emergency patch, which was released only 4 hours ago.” 

Harmony is a blockchain network built on layer 1 for DeFi protocols and marketplaces. Its native coin, ONE, is used for transaction fees and to secure the chain. This project was one of the largest in terms of market cap in its prime, with a valuation of $4 billion (roughly Rs. 38,136 crore) in January 2022. There were around 15 billion ONE tokens issued before the exploit, indicating that an additional issuance of around 4 billion tokens equals an increment of 26 percent.

This is not the first time that Harmony has battled such an exploit. In 2022, a notorious North Korean hacking group known as the Lazarus Group was believed to be linked to the $100 million (roughly Rs. 953 crore) heist on Harmony protocol's Horizon bridge. The hacker stole several crypto coins and swapped them for Ethereum. The coins stolen were Wrapped Ethereum, Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC) stablecoins. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto hacks, Crypto Scams, Crypto Tokens, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Bumble Changes Its Women-First Dating Model, Now Lets Anyone Send the First Message

Related Stories

Harmony Plans Blockchain Rollback After Hacker Allegedly Mints Nearly 4 Billion ONE Tokens
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16x 5G Review: Aesthetics With a Big Battery Bet
  2. Realme 16x 5G Debuts in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  3. Android 17 Update: These Motorola Phones Are Eligible
  4. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Launched in India: Price, Specs
  5. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold With an 8-Inch Foldable Screen Debuts in India
  6. Vivo X300 FE Gets a New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Launch Might Bring Price Hike to All iPhone Models
  8. Vivo X500 Series Details Leak as iQOO 16 Gets 3C Certification
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices
  10. Redmi Note 17 Now on Sale in India With Rs. 3,000 Bank Discount
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 5 Launched in India With Dual-Chip Architecture, Health Guardian Features: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched in India With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display, HiLight Indicator: Price, Features
  3. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Launched in India with Tensor G6 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Arcade Announces Block Blast!+, Art of Fauna: Cosy Puzzles+ and More Games: All You Need to Know
  5. Honor Robot Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Gimbal Camera: Price, Features
  6. Binance Rejects Claim of Withdrawing Singapore Lawsuit Against RedotPay
  7. Harmony Plans Blockchain Rollback After Hacker Allegedly Mints Nearly 4 Billion ONE Tokens
  8. Xbox CEO Calls The Elder Scrolls 6 'Incredible' After Seeing Live Playthrough, Teases Official Subtitle
  9. Bumble Changes Its Women-First Dating Model, Now Lets Anyone Send the First Message
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »