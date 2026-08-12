Google Pixel Watch 5 was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest smartwatch in the company's lineup. It brings a brighter 3,000 nits display and a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor. The smartwatch features deeper Gemini integration, while introducing new Health Guardian features like breathing emergency detection and monthly health trend summaries. The Pixel Watch 5 is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Google Pixel Watch 5 in India starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 41mm variant, which fits wrists measuring 130–210mm. The larger 45mm model, designed for wrists measuring 150–215mm, is priced at Rs. 45,999.

Google offers the Pixel Watch 5 in two options for each variant. The 41mm model can be purchased in Polished Silver Aluminium Case with Fog Active Band and Champagne Gold Aluminium Case with Canyon Active Band, while the 45mm variant is offered in Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case with Olive Active Band and Matte Black Aluminium Case with Obsidian Active Band.

Globally, the company has introduced a Stephen Curry Special Edition in the 45mm size, which comes with a sweat-wicking performance loop band. The special edition variant of the smartwatch is priced at $579 (roughly Rs. 55,000).

The Google Pixel Watch 5 is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale beginning August 20.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Features, Specifications

The Google Pixel Watch 5 retains the rounded design of its predecessor but carries several upgrades in terms of both hardware and software. It is equipped with a domed Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 320ppi pixel density, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 60Hz and support for an always-on display. The screen is protected by custom scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated platform and a Cortex-M55 co-processor. As per the company, this dual-chip architecture can deliver a 20 percent performance improvement, with 50 percent more RAM and a 12 percent CPU boost compared to the Pixel Watch 4. The smartwatch comes with 64GB of eMMC onboard storage.

The smartwatch also gets deeper Gemini integration. Google says users can raise their wrist to talk to Gemini, while proactive suggestions will present relevant information from Google's first-party services such as Gmail and Calendar.

In terms of health tracking, the Pixel Watch supports ECG with AFib detection, high and low heart-rate alerts, resting heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, skin temperature variation and real-time stress tracking. Sleep tracking features include breathing regularity analysis and a personalised Sleep Score.

Among the notable new additions is Health Guardian, which provides monthly summaries for blood pressure trends, sleep breathing quality, and insulin resistance trends. Instead of providing real-time clinical readings, these features are targeted towards highlighting longer-term changes.

Another new feature is Breathing Emergency Detection, which Google describes as an industry-first feature for a smartwatch. It can monitor for severe and persistent drops in oxygen saturation using a combination of PPG, accelerometer and barometer sensors alongside on-device AI.

Google's latest smartwatch also supports more than 50 activities, with real-time audio and visual guidance, weekly cardio goals and a daily readiness score. It has an upgraded dual-frequency GPS which is claimed to deliver up to twice the route-tracking accuracy of previous generations.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 5 is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, while the 45mm model can deliver up to 40 hours on a single charge. Google says 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 15 hours of battery life. The smartwatch has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.