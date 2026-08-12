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  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Last Minute Smartphone Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6 and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Last-Minute Smartphone Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6 and More

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is arguably the biggest deal among the smartphones listed in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 14:31 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Last-Minute Smartphone Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 5, OnePlus Nord 6 and More

S25 Ultra was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for Rs. 89,999 during the sale
  • Amazon Pay ICICI card users get 5 percent unlimited cashback
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Sale ends today in India
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has entered its final day in India. This means shoppers only have limited time to purchase all the products on their wishlist before the sale event ends tonight. If you've been thinking of upgrading your smartphone but have yet to do so, it can be a great avenue for purchasing one before memory prices cause further price hikes across the smartphone industry. There are still several great last-minute deals on popular smartphones from Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus and other brands. You can avail of huge price cuts to purchase the devices at considerably lower prices compared to their usual market rates.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers, Other Benefits

Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant has other offers that can help further lower the price of the smartphones. HDFC Bank cardholders can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible purchases. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback.

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During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, shoppers can avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs. 45,000, which could make the premium smartphone models more appealing to buyers upgrading from an older handset. Customers, however, should note that the sale prices and some offers depend on bank, coupon, exchange and EMI eligibility; the final amount can vary at checkout.

Amazon Sale: Last-Minute Smartphone Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is arguably the biggest deal among the smartphones listed in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Samsung's flagship handset from 2025 is available at a starting price of Rs. 89,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,29,999 as part of the sale offer. This offer includes bank discounts and other coupon-based benefits.

Amazon also advertises bringing the cost down to Rs. 7,500 per month using up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

If you're looking for flagship-level performance without spending a premium, then you can take a look at the Redmi Turbo 5. It is listed at Rs. 33,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs. 54,999. Buyers can also avail of deals on the OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R, Realme Narzo 100x, and more.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Here
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Here
iQOO 15R (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 41,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,999 Rs. 56,999 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 100x Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here

 

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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