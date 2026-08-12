The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has entered its final day in India. This means shoppers only have limited time to purchase all the products on their wishlist before the sale event ends tonight. If you've been thinking of upgrading your smartphone but have yet to do so, it can be a great avenue for purchasing one before memory prices cause further price hikes across the smartphone industry. There are still several great last-minute deals on popular smartphones from Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus and other brands. You can avail of huge price cuts to purchase the devices at considerably lower prices compared to their usual market rates.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers, Other Benefits

Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant has other offers that can help further lower the price of the smartphones. HDFC Bank cardholders can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible purchases. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback.

During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, shoppers can avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs. 45,000, which could make the premium smartphone models more appealing to buyers upgrading from an older handset. Customers, however, should note that the sale prices and some offers depend on bank, coupon, exchange and EMI eligibility; the final amount can vary at checkout.

Amazon Sale: Last-Minute Smartphone Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is arguably the biggest deal among the smartphones listed in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Samsung's flagship handset from 2025 is available at a starting price of Rs. 89,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,29,999 as part of the sale offer. This offer includes bank discounts and other coupon-based benefits.

Amazon also advertises bringing the cost down to Rs. 7,500 per month using up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

If you're looking for flagship-level performance without spending a premium, then you can take a look at the Redmi Turbo 5. It is listed at Rs. 33,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs. 54,999. Buyers can also avail of deals on the OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R, Realme Narzo 100x, and more.

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