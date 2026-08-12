Vivo X300 FE was launched in India on May 6 as the fourth addition to the company's flagship smartphone lineup. On Wednesday, the tech firm launched the third RAM and storage configuration for the Vivo X300 FE, which joins the existing 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage variants. The latest model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage replaces the 12GB RAM option as the new entry-level Vivo X300 FE offering. This comes a day after the tech firm raised the prices of the existing storage variants in India by Rs. 10,000, as the prices of memory and storage components continue to increase.

Vivo X300 FE Price in India, Availability

After the addition of the new model, the Vivo X300 FE price in India now starts at Rs. 84,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The company is offering an instant bank discount of 10 percent with SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards and UPI transactions. Alternatively, customers can get up to 24 months of interest-free EMI options or a 10 percent additional exchange bonus. The latest storage option is currently on sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo India online store.

The new 8GB + 256GB variant replaces the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration as the new base model, which is priced at Rs. 89,999 after the recent price hike. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB storage model of the Vivo X300 FE retails at Rs. 99,999. The handset is offered in Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colour options.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications, Features

The Vivo X300 FE's new 8GB + 256GB storage option gets the same specifications and features as the other two models. To recap, the Vivo X300 FE ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and sports a 6.31-inch (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, while offering a 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi pixel density, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset powers the Vivo X300 FE, along with an Adreno 829 GPU, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 internal storage. For optics, it features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Vivo X300 FE also sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. It measures 150.83×71.76×7.99mm and weighs about 191g.

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