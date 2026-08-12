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Binance Rejects Claim of Withdrawing Singapore Lawsuit Against RedotPay

Binance says it has told the court and RedotPay that its claims in the Singapore case remain active.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 19:13 IST
Binance Rejects Claim of Withdrawing Singapore Lawsuit Against RedotPay

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

RedotPay says it expects to recover legal costs if the Singapore case is dropped

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Highlights
  • RedotPay plans to seek legal costs if the case is discontinued
  • Singapore hearing took place two days after the Hong Kong filing
  • Binance-linked firms are seeking nearly $473 million in damages
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RedotPay expects Binance will drop the Singapore suit, but Binance denies that it will drop the case and says that they have communicated their stance to the court and RedotPay, as per a report by Cointelegraph. The dispute relates to the cases filed by Chaintecs Consulting Singapore, a company associated with Binance, against affiliates of RedotPay. This is happening amidst the Hong Kong litigation case where three Binance-associated companies have claimed almost $472.8 million (roughly Rs. 4,508 crore) in compensation. According to RedotPay, it anticipates the Singapore litigation to be dropped and plans to claim legal compensation from the claimant. 

Singapore Dispute Forms Part of Wider Legal Battle Over Binance Card Users

A Redot spokesperson said, “RedotPay will be seeking legal costs arising from the discontinuance of the matter from the claimant,” adding that the parties would first try to reach an agreement over the amount. Binance rejected RedotPay's account of the case. The exchange added that it “is not abandoning its claims and has informed both the court and RedotPay accordingly,” a spokesperson said. 

The Singapore litigation is one of the legal actions that are part of a bigger dispute between several Binance-related firms and RedotPay, which is a Hong Kong-based stablecoin payment services provider. The action was filed by Chaintecs Consulting Singapore against affiliates of RedotPay, with the August 7 hearing held just two days after the filing of the Hong Kong case.

Both companies' recent statements, according to Cointelegraph, have not helped solve their conflict regarding the process of the Singapore case. RedotPay claims that it is up to the claimant to drop the case, whereas Binance argues that it continues to be relevant. It was revealed on August 5 after Bloomberg reported on the Hong Kong petition related to Nest Trading, DistributedTechnologies and Chaintecs Consulting Singapore.

Last week, the Binance-affiliated companies filed lawsuits against the Hong Kong-based crypto payments firm, RedotPay, accusing the firm of diverting over 470,000 customers from Binance Card in violation of their commercial agreement. The lawsuit seeks damages worth almost $473 million (roughly Rs. 4,510 crore), claiming that the behaviour played a part in making RedotPay grow. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto lawsuit, Binance, RedotPay, Crypto Cases
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Binance Rejects Claim of Withdrawing Singapore Lawsuit Against RedotPay
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