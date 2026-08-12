The Redmi Note 17 5G is now available for purchase in India. It was launched last week as the first model in the Xiaomi sub-brand's latest Note-series lineup. The handset sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is among the first smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel rear camera. The Redmi Note 17 packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Redmi Note 17 Price in India, Offers

The price of the Redmi Note 17 in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also offered with 8GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 30,999. The Redmi handset is sold in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colour options.

As part of the offers, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit cards. The Redmi Note 17 can be purchased via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Redmi Note 17 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Redmi Note 17 runs on HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. It is promised to receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset also supports storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. There is a 10,416 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for efficient heat dissipation.

On the optics front, Redmi Note 17 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary shooter. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. The company claims it can deliver up to 2.5 days of battery life on a single charge. The phone measures 169.7x79.14x8.4mm and weighs about 225g. It ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

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