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Redmi Note 17 Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with select bank cards on Redmi Note 17 purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 12:22 IST
Redmi Note 17 Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi's latest Note series handset is offered in three colourways

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 price in India starts at Rs. 27,999
  • The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor
  • It ships with an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging
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The Redmi Note 17 5G is now available for purchase in India. It was launched last week as the first model in the Xiaomi sub-brand's latest Note-series lineup. The handset sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is among the first smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel rear camera. The Redmi Note 17 packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Redmi Note 17 Price in India, Offers

The price of the Redmi Note 17 in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also offered with 8GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 30,999. The Redmi handset is sold in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colour options.

As part of the offers, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit cards. The Redmi Note 17 can be purchased via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Redmi Note 17 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Redmi Note 17 runs on HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. It is promised to receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset also supports storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. There is a 10,416 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for efficient heat dissipation.

On the optics front, Redmi Note 17 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary shooter. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. The company claims it can deliver up to 2.5 days of battery life on a single charge. The phone measures 169.7x79.14x8.4mm and weighs about 225g. It ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 5G, Redmi, Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 17 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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