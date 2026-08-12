The Edge 2025 has started receiving the stable update
Several Razr foldables are eligible for Android 17
Android 17 will roll out to eligible phones in stages
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Motorola is expanding its Android 17 rollout to more than 50 smartphones across its current and recent lineup. The update has already started reaching the Motorola Edge 2025, while other eligible models are expected to follow in phases. The list covers foldable Razr phones, Edge models, Moto G devices and the Motorola Signature. Newer smartphones are likely to receive the update earlier, but Motorola will distribute Android 17 gradually over the coming weeks and months.
Motorola Android 17: Full List of Phones Getting the Update
According to a Lenovo blog post, the list of Motorola phones eligible for Android 17 includes models from 2024, 2025 and 2026. The rollout will not happen simultaneously across the entire range, with newer Razr and Edge phones expected to be prioritised.
The Motorola Edge 2025 has already started receiving the stable Android 17 update, while the other listed models are expected to follow in the coming weeks. The Android 17 rollout will take place in stages, so being on the eligibility list does not mean the update is available immediately. The new Android version is expected to bring changes to multitasking, window management and large-screen support, which could be particularly useful on Motorola's Razr foldables.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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