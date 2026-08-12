Motorola is expanding its Android 17 rollout to more than 50 smartphones across its current and recent lineup. The update has already started reaching the Motorola Edge 2025, while other eligible models are expected to follow in phases. The list covers foldable Razr phones, Edge models, Moto G devices and the Motorola Signature. Newer smartphones are likely to receive the update earlier, but Motorola will distribute Android 17 gradually over the coming weeks and months.

According to a Lenovo blog post, the list of Motorola phones eligible for Android 17 includes models from 2024, 2025 and 2026. The rollout will not happen simultaneously across the entire range, with newer Razr and Edge phones expected to be prioritised.

Here is the complete list of Motorola phones mentioned in the report:

Motorola Signature

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra

Motorola Razr 70 Plus

Motorola Razr 70

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026

Motorola Razr+ 2026

Motorola Razr 2026

Motorola Razr Fold 2026

Motorola Razr Fold 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60s

Motorola Razr 60d

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Motorola Razr+ 2025

Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr+ 2024

Motorola Edge 2026

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Neo

Motorola Edge 70 Plus

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Moto G Stylus 2026

Moto G Power 2026

Moto G Play 2026

Moto G 2026

Moto G 2025

Moto G Power 2025

Moto G Stylus 2025

Moto G Max

Moto G87

Moto G86

Moto G86 Power

Moto G77

Moto G77 Power

Moto G67

Moto G57

Moto G57 Power

Moto G47

Moto G37

Moto G37 Power

The Motorola Edge 2025 has already started receiving the stable Android 17 update, while the other listed models are expected to follow in the coming weeks. The Android 17 rollout will take place in stages, so being on the eligibility list does not mean the update is available immediately. The new Android version is expected to bring changes to multitasking, window management and large-screen support, which could be particularly useful on Motorola's Razr foldables.

Motorola users can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Updates. Motorola recommends charging the phone, using Wi-Fi and backing up data before installing the update.