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Motorola Rolling Out Android 17 Update to Razr, Edge and Moto G Phones

The Android 17 rollout will take place in stages, so being on the eligibility list does not mean the update is available immediately.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 14:32 IST
Motorola Rolling Out Android 17 Update to Razr, Edge and Moto G Phones

More than 50 Motorola smartphones are listed for the Android 17 update

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Highlights
  • The Edge 2025 has started receiving the stable update
  • Several Razr foldables are eligible for Android 17
  • Android 17 will roll out to eligible phones in stages
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Motorola is expanding its Android 17 rollout to more than 50 smartphones across its current and recent lineup. The update has already started reaching the Motorola Edge 2025, while other eligible models are expected to follow in phases. The list covers foldable Razr phones, Edge models, Moto G devices and the Motorola Signature. Newer smartphones are likely to receive the update earlier, but Motorola will distribute Android 17 gradually over the coming weeks and months.

Motorola Android 17: Full List of Phones Getting the Update

According to a Lenovo blog post, the list of Motorola phones eligible for Android 17 includes models from 2024, 2025 and 2026. The rollout will not happen simultaneously across the entire range, with newer Razr and Edge phones expected to be prioritised.

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Here is the complete list of Motorola phones mentioned in the report:

  • Motorola Signature
  • Motorola Razr 70 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr 70 Plus
  • Motorola Razr 70
  • Motorola Razr Ultra 2026
  • Motorola Razr+ 2026
  • Motorola Razr 2026
  • Motorola Razr Fold 2026
  • Motorola Razr Fold 2025
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr 60s
  • Motorola Razr 60d
  • Motorola Razr 60
  • Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
  • Motorola Razr+ 2025
  • Motorola Razr 2025
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr+ 2024
  • Motorola Edge 2026
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max
  • Motorola Edge 70 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 70 Plus
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 70
  • Motorola Edge 2025
  • Motorola Edge 60 Stylus
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 60
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
  • Moto G Stylus 2026
  • Moto G Power 2026
  • Moto G Play 2026
  • Moto G 2026
  • Moto G 2025
  • Moto G Power 2025
  • Moto G Stylus 2025
  • Moto G Max
  • Moto G87
  • Moto G86
  • Moto G86 Power
  • Moto G77
  • Moto G77 Power
  • Moto G67
  • Moto G57
  • Moto G57 Power
  • Moto G47
  • Moto G37
  • Moto G37 Power

The Motorola Edge 2025 has already started receiving the stable Android 17 update, while the other listed models are expected to follow in the coming weeks. The Android 17 rollout will take place in stages, so being on the eligibility list does not mean the update is available immediately. The new Android version is expected to bring changes to multitasking, window management and large-screen support, which could be particularly useful on Motorola's Razr foldables.

Motorola users can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Updates. Motorola recommends charging the phone, using Wi-Fi and backing up data before installing the update.

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Further reading: Motorola, Android 17, Android 17 Update, Motorola Android 17 Update, Motorola Phones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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