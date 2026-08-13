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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What's The Difference in Price, Specifications, Features, and More

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will go on sale in India on August 20 via Flipkart and the Google online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 15:45 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What's The Difference in Price, Specifications, Features, and More

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold features 512GB of onboard storage

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold features the Tensor G6 SoC
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is offered in a single shade
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold carries triple rear cameras
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Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and other global markets as the tech giant's latest smartphone lineup. As part of the new series, the company also unveiled its next-generation flagship book-style foldable handset, namely the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The phone succeeds last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, offering various upgrades over its predecessor. The new Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by Google's latest Tensor chipset, paired with the new Titan M series security coprocessor. Another addition to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold over last year's foldable is the new HiLight feature on the back, which lights up when you are using Gemini or when your favourite contact calls you.

If you are planning to buy either of the foldables, here is a detailed comparison of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold prices in India, key specifications, and features, helping you make an informed buying decision.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India, Colourways

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, in India, is priced at Rs. 1,86,999 for the sole configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country on August 20 via Flipkart and the Google online store. It is offered in a single Olive shade in India.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is currently on sale in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,72,999 for the base 256GB storage option. The phone is available for purchase via the Google India online store in a single Moonstone colourway.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Display, Design

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is equipped with an 8-inch (2,076 x 2,152 pixels) OLED Super Actua Flex display on the inside. It also features a 6.5-inch (1,080 x 2,342 pixels) OLED Super Actua cover display. The two displays deliver up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, and HDR support.

In terms of dimensions, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold measures 155.2x76x10.1mm (folded) and 155.2x150.4x5mm (unfolded). The new foldable weighs about 239g. It also ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

google pixel 11 pro fold launch main

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sports an 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED screen with a 373 ppi pixel density, along with a 6.4-inch OLED display on the outside with 408 ppi pixel density. Both displays offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Last year's Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold measures 155.2×76.3×10.8mm in folded state, while measuring 155.2×150.4×5.2mm in the unfolded state. The foldable weighs about 258g. The phone has the same ingress protection rating as the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Chipset, Battery

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Google has equipped the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold with its latest Tensor G6 chipset, along with a Titan M3 security coprocessor. It is backed by a 4,806mAh battery. The company claims that the phone will provide over 24 hours of battery life. The handset supports 30W wired fast charging and up to 25W wireless fast charging.

google pixel 10 pro fold battery gadgets 360

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold ships with the Google Tensor G5 chipset, which is also found on other Pixel 10 series handsets. The SoC is also paired with last year's Titan M2 security coprocessor. It packs a 5,015mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Cameras

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold boasts a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera, a 10.5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide shooter offering a 127-degree field of view, and a 10.8-megapixel (f/3.1) telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom. It also features two 10-megapixel (f/2.2) cameras on the cover and inner screens for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: For optics, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold also features a triple rear camera system, led by a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main shooter, along with a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 127-degree field of view and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom. It also features two 10-megapixel cameras on the cover and foldable displays for selfies.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comparison
  Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Key Specs
Display (Primary)8.00-inch8.00-inch
Cover Display6.50-inch6.40-inch
Cover Resolution1080x2342 pixels1080x2364 pixels
Front Camera10-megapixel + 10-megapixel 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM16GB16GB
Storage512GB256GB
Battery Capacity4,806mAh5015mAh
OSAndroid 17Android 16
Resolution2,076x2,152 pixels2152x2076 pixels
Processor-Tensor G5
See full Comparison »
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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price in India, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold India Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specifications, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What's The Difference in Price, Specifications, Features, and More
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