Google Pixel 11 Pro was launched earlier this week at the Made By Google event. The latest device arrived as an upgrade to last year's Pixel 10 Pro and is powered by the company's in-house Tensor G6 processor and a Titan M3 security chip. Both models feature a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and triple rear camera units headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. However, the two phones also have several differences, such as battery capacity and chipset.

Here is a comparison of the Pixel 11 Pro against its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro, to figure out the basic differences in pricing and specifications on paper.

Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Price in India

Pixel 11 Pro: The Pixel 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option in India. The top-end variant with 512GB storage and the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 1,34,999. It is offered in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and Obsidian colour options.

Pixel 10 Pro: The Pixel 10 Pro arrived with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. You can buy it in Jade, Moonstone, Porcelain and Obsidian colourways.

Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Display, Dimensions

Pixel 11 Pro: Google's Pixel 11 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display like its predecessor. The display has a 1,280×2,856-pixel resolution, 495ppi pixel density and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers up to 2,400-nit HDR brightness and 3,600-nit peak brightness. The display has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass with an anti-scratch coating.

Pixel 10 Pro: Last year's Pixel 10 Pro has a similar 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with 1280×2856-pixel resolution, 495ppi pixel density and a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display offers 2,200 nits HDR and 3,300-nit peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass.

The new Pixel 11 Pro launched with Android 17, while the Pixel 10 Pro came with Android 16.

Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Chipset, Battery

Pixel 11 Pro: Google's new Tensor G6 chipset powers the Pixel 11 Pro. It also gets the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage with Zoned UFS. This latest phone has a 4,850mAh battery that is claimed to deliver more than 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. It supports 30W wired fast charging and supports 25W Qi2.2-certified PixelSnap wireless charging.

Pixel 10 Pro: The Pixel 10 Pro runs on a Tensor G5 chip alongside the Titan M2. It packs 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 4,870mAh cell with support for 30W wired charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging.

Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Cameras, Dimensions

Pixel 11 Pro: On the rear, the Pixel 11 Pro has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. The new phone has increased Pro Zoom from 100x to 120x. It offers features like Magic Capture, Camera Coach and Instant Night Sight. The camera setup supports 5x optical zoom. It has a 42-megapixel autofocus selfie camera.

Pixel 10 Pro: The triple rear camera unit of the Pixel 10 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro focus and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor. The camera supports Pro Zoom up to 100x. It boasts a 42-megapixel autofocus selfie camera.

The Pixel 11 Pro is slightly smaller and thinner than last year's model. It measures 152.7×71.9×8.4mm and weighs 204g, while the Pixel 10 Pro measures 152.8×72×8.6mm and weighs 207g. Both phones offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Which One Should You Get?

The Pixel 11 Pro appears to be a better long-term purchase with upgrades like the latest Android 17 operating system, Tensor G6 chip, and improved 120x Pro Zoom. However, it comes with a price hike. The Pixel 10 Pro is the better value if it is available at a discounted price. It has the same display and camera hardware as the Pixel 11 Pro.

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