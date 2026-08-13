The Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and the global markets on Tuesday, but in an unusual way. The Mountain View-based tech giant had announced its Made by Google event weeks in advance, but the handsets, along with other devices, were unveiled hours before the event even officially got underway. The new lineup includes four models — the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold — giving buyers a range of options across different price points. As is often the case, what you pay for the same Pixel model can vary substantially depending on where you buy it.
We've compared the official prices of the Pixel 11 series across India, the US, the UK, and Europe to find out where it is available for the cheapest.
Google Pixel Series Price Around the World
Google says all of the models in the Pixel 11 series are currently available for pre-order globally. General sales of the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are scheduled to begin on August 20. As always, the vanilla Pixel 11 is the most affordable model, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold sits at the top of the latest flagship generation.
|Model
|India Price
|US Price
|UK Price
|Europe Price
|Google Pixel 11
|Rs. 89,999
|$899 (roughly Rs. 85,700)
|GBP 879 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000)
|EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,800)
|Google Pixel 11 Pro
|Rs. 1,19,999
|$1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,04,800)
|GBP 1,079 (roughly Rs. 1,38,800)
|EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,31,700)
|Google Pixel 11 Pro XL
|Rs. 1,39,999
|$1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,23,900)
|GBP 1,279 (roughly Rs. 1,64,500)
|EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,53,700)
|Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold
|Rs. 1,86,999
|$1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,81,100)
|GBP 1,799 (roughly Rs. 2,31,400)
|EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,19,600)
India: Beginning with India, the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro prices start at Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 1,19,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL price begins at Rs. 1,39,999, while the top-of-the-line Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced at Rs. 1,86,999.
US: In the US, the Pixel 11 price is set at $899 (roughly Rs. 85,700). The Pixel 11 Pro costs $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,04,800), while the Pixel 11 Pro XL costs $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,23,900). Customers opting for the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold will pay $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,81,100).
UK: The Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro UK prices begin at GBP 879 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000) and GBP 1,079 (roughly Rs. 1,38,800), respectively. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at GBP 1,279 (roughly Rs. 1,64,500), while buyers who want to buy the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will need to shell out GBP 1,799 (roughly Rs. 2,31,400).
Europe: In Europe, the Pixel 11 price starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,800). The Pixel 11 Pro price is set at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,31,700), the Pixel 11 Pro XL costs EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,53,700), and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold carries a price tag of EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,19,600).
Google Pixel 11 Series: Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
Judging by the starting prices, the US appears to offer the most competitive pricing for most models in the Pixel 11 lineup when converted directly to Indian currency. The difference is particularly noticeable with the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also listed at a lower starting price in the US than in other markets.
Readers, however, should note that the prices listed for the Pixel 11 series in India are inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied by the government. Prices in other countries and regions may not necessarily reflect all applicable taxes, depending on the market. Buyers may have to pay additional sales tax, VAT, or other local charges, which could affect the final price of the smartphones.