The Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and the global markets on Tuesday, but in an unusual way. The Mountain View-based tech giant had announced its Made by Google event weeks in advance, but the handsets, along with other devices, were unveiled hours before the event even officially got underway. The new lineup includes four models — the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold — giving buyers a range of options across different price points. As is often the case, what you pay for the same Pixel model can vary substantially depending on where you buy it.

We've compared the official prices of the Pixel 11 series across India, the US, the UK, and Europe to find out where it is available for the cheapest.

Google Pixel Series Price Around the World

Google says all of the models in the Pixel 11 series are currently available for pre-order globally. General sales of the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are scheduled to begin on August 20. As always, the vanilla Pixel 11 is the most affordable model, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold sits at the top of the latest flagship generation.