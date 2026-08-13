Google hosted the Made by Google event on Wednesday to unveil a range of new hardware. The event witnessed the launch of the Mountain View-based tech giant's next-generation smartphones, namely Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, along with its new smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5. The company also unveiled the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a new colour option, while also bringing new Gemini-powered AI tools to its true wireless stereo (TWS). The event also marked the tech giant's entry into a new product category with the launch of the Google Pixel Tag, the company's first Bluetooth tracker, which competes with Apple's AirTag.

Here is everything that was announced during the Made by Google event, including the Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tag.

Google Pixel 11

The new Google Pixel 11 is the standard model in the tech giant's flagship smartphone lineup. The price of the handset starts at Rs. 89,999 in India for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Pixel 11 is currently available for pre-order in the country via Flipkart and the Google India online store. The smartphone is offered in Frost, Hibiscus, Obsidian, and Pistachio colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 11 is powered by the Google Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the latest Titan M3 security coprocessor. It packs a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 25W wireless fast charging. The company claims that the Pixel 11 will provide more than 30 hours of battery life. It features a triple rear camera unit, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.5-megapixel telephoto camera.

Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL

The higher-end Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL were also launched along with the standard model. The price of the new Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 for the same 12GB + 256G RAM and storage configuration, respectively. Both smartphones are scheduled to go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Google India online store on August 20, along with other smartphones.

Coming to their features, the Google Pixel 11 Pro sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K (1280 x 2856 pixel) LTPO AMOLED display, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL gets a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1344 x 2992 pixel) AMOLED touchscreen. Both phones offer up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The two models are powered by the same Tensor G6 chipset and Titan security coprocessor as the standard model.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro packs a 4,840mAh battery. On the other hand, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is backed by a 5,115mAh cell. Both handsets support 30W (wired) and 25W (wireless) fast charging. The two also carry a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both feature a 42-megapixel selfie camera, too.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the tech giant's latest book-style foldable handset. The phone is offered in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage option, priced at Rs. 1,86,999. The foldable is available for pre-order in India via Flipkart and the Google India online store, and is set to go on sale on August 20. It is offered in a single Olive colourway.

It sports an 8-inch (2,076 x 2,152 pixels) OLED Super Actua Flex display on the inside, along with a 6.5-inch (1,080 x 2,342 pixels) OLED Super Actua cover display on the outside. Both panels offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, and HDR support. It ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and is powered by the Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It packs a 4,840mAh battery. The foldable also features a triple rear camera unit.

Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Buds Pro 2 (New Colourway)

Apart from phones, the company also launched a new smartwatch and a new colour option of its flagship TWS. The Google Pixel Watch 5 is the latest wearable from the company. Its price in India starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 41mm variant, while the larger 45mm model is priced at Rs. 45,999.

The Google Pixel Watch 5 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated chipset, paired with a Cortex-M55 coprocessor. The new dual-chip architecture is claimed to deliver a 20 percent performance enhancement over last year's model. The Pixel Watch 5 sports a domed Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 320 ppi pixel density, up to 60Hz refresh rate, and always-on display support, along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

On top of this, the company also launched the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a new Olive colour option. The TWS are also set to receive an update, which is claimed to improve active noise cancellation. Google says that the new Dynamic ANC is designed to compensate for changes that appear between the ear tip positioning in relation to the ear canal. The TWS is also getting new Gemini-powered AI tools.

Google Pixel Tag

Lastly, the company launched its first Bluetooth tracker during the Made by Google event, namely the Google Pixel Tag. The price of the Bluetooth trackers starts at Rs. 3,799 in India for the pack of one, while the pack of four Pixel Tags costs Rs. 12,900. The Bluetooth tracker is set to go on sale in the country in November via the Google India online store. It will ship in a single Fog colourway.

The Google Pixel Tag features Bluetooth Channel Sounding and Ultra-Wideband connectivity for precision finding. It also offers directional guidance within Find Hub. Moreover, it is equipped with a built-in speaker. Users can remotely trigger an alarm from the Find Hub app on their Pixel device to locate the device.