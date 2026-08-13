The Pixel 11 Pro XL is Google's latest flagship smartphone and brings several upgrades over the Pixel 10 Pro XL. While both models feature a 6.8-inch display, triple rear cameras and 25W wireless charging, the newer phone comes with the Tensor G6 chipset, faster wired charging, a new HiLight system and updated AI features. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, meanwhile, offers 16GB of RAM and a larger 5,200mAh battery. Here is how the Pixel 11 Pro XL compares with the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of price, specifications, features and more.

Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Price in India

Pixel 11 Pro XL: The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs. 1,49,999. It is available in Canyon, Fog, Olive and an all-matte Obsidian finish.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: The Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Moonstone, Jade and Obsidian colour options.

Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Display, Software

Pixel 11 Pro XL: The Pixel 11 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1,344 x 2,992 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It runs Android 17 and introduces the HiLight system for rear lighting effects and alerts.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: The Pixel 10 Pro XL also has a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with the same resolution and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, but its peak brightness is rated at up to 3,300 nits. It runs Android 16 and is promised seven years of software updates.

Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Processor, RAM, Battery

Pixel 11 Pro XL: The Pixel 11 Pro XL is powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset and includes a Titan M3 security chip. The phone is available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the 512GB model gets 16GB RAM. It has a typical 5,115mAh battery with a minimum capacity of 5,000mAh and is rated for more than 30 hours of battery life. The phone supports wired charging of up to 75 per cent in about 30 minutes with a 45W USB-C PPS charger or higher. It also supports Qi2.2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging at up to 25W.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: The Pixel 10 Pro XL uses Google's Tensor G5 chipset alongside a Titan M2 security chip. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a typical 5,200mAh battery with a minimum capacity of 5,079mAh and is rated for more than 24 hours of battery life. Extreme Battery Saver can extend usage to up to 100 hours. Wired charging supports a 45W USB-C PPS charger or higher, while Pixelsnap wireless charging supports up to 25W with Qi2 certification.

Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Cameras, Dimensions, Connectivity

Pixel 11 Pro XL: The Pixel 11 Pro XL features a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel telephoto cameras. The telephoto camera supports 5x optical zoom and up to 120x Pro Zoom. It also has a 42-megapixel front camera with autofocus.

The newer model measures 162.7 x 76.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 226g. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, stereo speakers and three microphones. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, Google Cast, UWB, Thread and dual-band GNSS, with dual SIM support via Nano SIM and eSIM.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a similar triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel telephoto cameras. It supports 5x optical zoom and up to 100x Pro Zoom, along with a 42-megapixel front camera.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL measures 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm and weighs 232g. It also carries an IP68 rating and has a USB Type-C 3.2 port, stereo speakers and three microphones. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, Google Cast, UWB and Thread, while navigation uses dual-band GNSS. The phone supports dual SIM with Nano SIM and eSIM.

Pixel 11 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Which One Should You Buy?

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is the more capable option if you want Google's latest chipset, brighter display, longer claimed battery life, faster wired charging and newer AI features. It also offers up to 120x Pro Zoom compared with 100x on the Pixel 10 Pro XL and introduces HiLight features. The newer phone starts at Rs. 10,000 more than the Pixel 10 Pro XL, although its base model has less RAM.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL remains a strong option if you want 16GB of RAM at a lower starting price. It offers the same display size and resolution, similar rear camera hardware, 25W wireless charging and a 5,200mAh battery. Buyers who do not need the newer Tensor G6 chip or the additional features of the Pixel 11 Pro XL can consider the older model, particularly if it is available at a discount.

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