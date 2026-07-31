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Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Design and Colourways Leaked in New Set of Renders

Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL sport displays with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 11:00 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Design and Colourways Leaked in New Set of Renders

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 series was launched in August 2025

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Highlights
  • Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL design leaked again
  • The lineup is expected to run on the Tensor G6 chip
  • Pixel 11 series will be launched on August 12
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Google's Pixel 11 series launch event will take place next month, and the company has officially started teasing the lineup. Several renders, regulatory listings, and leaks have already revealed key details and pricing about the upcoming flagship series. Most recently, high-resolution renders offering an early look at the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL have leaked online ahead of their official debut. The new leak shows off all the possible colour options of the duo. The new models appear to have a similar design to their predecessors.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Design Leaked

Official-looking renders shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass) on X reveal that the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL phones will each be offered in four colour options. The renders show the phones in copper, green, dark and pale colours. Google has yet to confirm these colours, but multiple past leaks claimed that they will be marketed as Dune (copper), Pine (green), Light Fog (pale) and Midnight Gaze (dark).

Google Pixel 11 Pro Discussion
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The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL sport displays with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. They have symmetrical bezels on four sides and boast rounded edges. They appear to have a triple camera unit on the back, housed in the familiar horizontal camera bar. The leaked renders seem to be official Google marketing images, with visuals showcasing the duo from multiple angles.

The Pixel 11 series smartphones are confirmed to launch at Google's Made by Google event, which is set to take place on August 12. The lineup is expected to run on the Tensor G6 chip. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are rumoured to feature 4,850mAh and 5,115mAh batteries, respectively.

The Pixel 11 Pro is tipped to cost GBP 1,079 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000) for the 256GB storage model. The Pixel 11 Pro XL could cost GBP 1,279 (roughly Rs. 1,65,000) for the same 256GB version.

All models in the Pixel 11 series are expected to feature Samsung M16 OLED panels and a MediaTek M90 modem. They could include a Titan M3 security chip. 

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google, Google Pixel 11 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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