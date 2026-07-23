With the launch of the new generation Galaxy foldables in the rear window, the focus is shifting to the Made by Google event, where the Pixel 11 series is expected to be launched. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to reveal any details about its upcoming devices, alleged press renders of the upcoming flagship models have reportedly surfaced, revealing their design and possible colour options. The purported renders show four colourways for each Pixel 11 series handset, along with the familiar pill-shaped camera island.

Google Pixel 11 Series Renders

MyMobiles, in collaboration with leaker @OnLeaks, reports that 36 high-resolution press renders of the Google Pixel 11 series have leaked, which showcase the upcoming models from multiple angles. The images reportedly cover 12 colourways in total, with four finishes each for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. The publication reports that the nomenclature of the colourways is working labels, but they closely align with the marketing names that previously appeared in leaked retail listings.



Picture Credit: OnLeaks/ MyMobiles

Beginning with the Pixel 11, it is said to have a more colourful palette this year. One of the finishes is reportedly described as Fuchsia, which appears to be a bright pink shade. Meanwhile, another finish dubbed Light Sterling reportedly has a pale lavender finish. Two additional colourways are also shown in the leaked press materials.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL appear to have more understated colour options. Both purported handsets can reportedly be seen in a warm coral-copper shade, which previous retail leaks have referred to as Dune. The finish is complemented by a polished gold frame, which Google has already teased in its invite for the upcoming Made by Google event.

Another green or sage-like colourway could reportedly feature a champagne-toned frame.

The leaked renders also appear to show triple rear cameras on all three Google Pixel 11 models. The familiar floating, pill-shaped camera island can be seen across all the handsets, with the Google logo positioned in the middle of the rear panel. The phones are reportedly shown with flat frames, rounded corners, and centred hole-punch selfie cameras.

The Made by Google event will take place on August 12. The keynote of the hardware launch event will begin at 3pm PT (3:30am IST), which is later than Google's usual hardware launch presentations.