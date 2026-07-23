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Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Design, Colourways Reportedly Leak via Renders Ahead of Launch

The leaked renders show four colourways for each Pixel 11 series model, along with the familiar pill-shaped camera island.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 15:40 IST
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Design, Colourways Reportedly Leak via Renders Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google teased a gold-finish frame on its upcoming Pixel devices

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Highlights
  • Pixel 11 series renders have reportedly leaked online
  • Leaks show four colour options of each Pixel 11 handset
  • The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 12
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With the launch of the new generation Galaxy foldables in the rear window, the focus is shifting to the Made by Google event, where the Pixel 11 series is expected to be launched. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to reveal any details about its upcoming devices, alleged press renders of the upcoming flagship models have reportedly surfaced, revealing their design and possible colour options. The purported renders show four colourways for each Pixel 11 series handset, along with the familiar pill-shaped camera island.

Google Pixel 11 Series Renders

MyMobiles, in collaboration with leaker @OnLeaksreports that 36 high-resolution press renders of the Google Pixel 11 series have leaked, which showcase the upcoming models from multiple angles. The images reportedly cover 12 colourways in total, with four finishes each for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. The publication reports that the nomenclature of the colourways is working labels, but they closely align with the marketing names that previously appeared in leaked retail listings.

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Exclusive: This Is the Google Pixel 11 Series - Every Colour of All Three Models, Three Weeks Before Launch
Picture Credit: OnLeaks/ MyMobiles

Beginning with the Pixel 11, it is said to have a more colourful palette this year. One of the finishes is reportedly described as Fuchsia, which appears to be a bright pink shade. Meanwhile, another finish dubbed Light Sterling reportedly has a pale lavender finish. Two additional colourways are also shown in the leaked press materials.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL appear to have more understated colour options. Both purported handsets can reportedly be seen in a warm coral-copper shade, which previous retail leaks have referred to as Dune. The finish is complemented by a polished gold frame, which Google has already teased in its invite for the upcoming Made by Google event.

Another green or sage-like colourway could reportedly feature a champagne-toned frame.

The leaked renders also appear to show triple rear cameras on all three Google Pixel 11 models. The familiar floating, pill-shaped camera island can be seen across all the handsets, with the Google logo positioned in the middle of the rear panel. The phones are reportedly shown with flat frames, rounded corners, and centred hole-punch selfie cameras.

The Made by Google event will take place on August 12. The keynote of the hardware launch event will begin at 3pm PT (3:30am IST), which is later than Google's usual hardware launch presentations.

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Further reading: Made by Google, Made by Google 2026, Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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