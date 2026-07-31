Google is all set to unveil its next-generation flagship lineup, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 11 series, at its Made by Google event next month. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to reveal the models, fresh renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have surfaced. The purported foldable appears to retain the design of its predecessor, while also featuring Google's rumoured Pixel Glow RGB lighting around the rear camera module.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Renders

Tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass) has shared official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold on X. The images showcase the purported foldable from multiple angles in Moss and Black colourways, corroborating previous leaks.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold pic.twitter.com/8x1HKRZEy0 — Evan Blass (@_evanblass_) July 30, 2026

The biggest change appears to be the inclusion of Pixel Glow, which is expected to arrive on all of the Pixel 11 series models. The RGB light element can be seen within the camera island, placed alongside the triple sensors on the raised deco. Google recently teased the Pixel 11 Pro with the same lighting implementation as well.

The camera island itself can be seen as slightly different. Instead of a unified deco, there appear to be two distinct rows of camera sensors. Apart from the revised camera design, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold looks largely identical to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The leaked renders show an 8-inch inner folding display with the selfie camera housed in the top-right corner of the inner panel.

Earlier leaks have indicated that Google may increase the prices of the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold due to rising memory costs. A company official reportedly confirmed that the “supplier-driven” RAM crisis has impacted the tech giant's hardware division.

Reports suggest that the purported foldable will be priced at EUR 1,999 (about Rs. 2,17,000), EUR 2,129 (about Rs. 2,31,000), and EUR 2,389 (about Rs. 2,59,000) in European markets and GBP 1,799 (about Rs. 2,28,000), GBP 1,919 (about Rs. 2,44,000), and GBP 2,149 (about Rs. 2,73,000) in the UK for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively.

We can expect more information to surface closer to the launch of the Pixel 11 Fold, which is scheduled for August 12.