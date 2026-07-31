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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Seen in New Leaked Renders With Pixel Glow Lighting, Moss Colourway

Apart from the revised camera design, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold looks largely identical to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 15:18 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Seen in New Leaked Renders With Pixel Glow Lighting, Moss Colourway

Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the purported successor to the 10 Pro Fold

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Highlights
  • Leaks show the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in Moss, Black colour options
  • The foldable appears to feature a new Pixel Glow RGB light
  • Launch of the Google Pixel 11 series is scheduled for August 12
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Google is all set to unveil its next-generation flagship lineup, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 11 series, at its Made by Google event next month. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to reveal the models, fresh renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have surfaced. The purported foldable appears to retain the design of its predecessor, while also featuring Google's rumoured Pixel Glow RGB lighting around the rear camera module.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Renders

Tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass) has shared official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold on X. The images showcase the purported foldable from multiple angles in Moss and Black colourways, corroborating previous leaks.

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The biggest change appears to be the inclusion of Pixel Glow, which is expected to arrive on all of the Pixel 11 series models. The RGB light element can be seen within the camera island, placed alongside the triple sensors on the raised deco. Google recently teased the Pixel 11 Pro with the same lighting implementation as well.

The camera island itself can be seen as slightly different. Instead of a unified deco, there appear to be two distinct rows of camera sensors. Apart from the revised camera design, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold looks largely identical to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The leaked renders show an 8-inch inner folding display with the selfie camera housed in the top-right corner of the inner panel.

Earlier leaks have indicated that Google may increase the prices of the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold due to rising memory costs. A company official reportedly confirmed that the “supplier-driven” RAM crisis has impacted the tech giant's hardware division.

Reports suggest that the purported foldable will be priced at EUR 1,999 (about Rs. 2,17,000), EUR 2,129 (about Rs. 2,31,000), and EUR 2,389 (about Rs. 2,59,000) in European markets and GBP 1,799 (about Rs. 2,28,000), GBP 1,919 (about Rs. 2,44,000), and GBP 2,149 (about Rs. 2,73,000) in the UK for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively.

We can expect more information to surface closer to the launch of the Pixel 11 Fold, which is scheduled for August 12.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price, Made by Google, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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