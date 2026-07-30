Google has once again teased its upcoming Pixel 11 series ahead of its launch at the Made by Google 2026 event. With roughly two weeks to go before the company's next hardware showcase, the Mountain View-based tech giant's new promotional video provides a head-on look at the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro. The teaser continues Google's "Ask more of your phone" campaign and highlights several of its first-party apps, including Gemini, Gmail, Maps, Search, and Photos.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Teaser

The latest Pixel 11 Pro teaser builds on Google's "Ask more of your phone" campaign, which the company introduced last year. The promotional video highlights how several Google services already form part of a user's everyday digital life. It also depicts how switching to a Pixel smartphone should be the natural "next move". The video uses an instrumental version of Nas' I Can as its soundtrack.

Gemini, Gmail, Google Maps, Search, Calendar, and Docs are among the services highlighted in the teaser, placing the Google ecosystem at the centre of the Pixel 11 Pro's marketing campaign.

The teaser video also provides us with another glimpse at the upcoming Google Pixel 11 Pro. It briefly shows the handset head-on from the rear, unlike the angled version seen in Google's previous teaser. The familiar horizontal camera bar is visible, along with what Google is expected to introduce as Pixel Glow, which appears as a circular light element that rotates in a pinwheel-like animation around the camera section.

Although Google has yet to detail exactly how this feature will work, previous teasers have suggested that it may function as a visual indicator for certain interactions on the Pixel 11 Pro. Pixel Glow is expected to be one of the more noticeable visual changes arriving with this year's Pixel lineup.

The company has already confirmed that its Made by Google 2026 event will take place on August 12 in New York. Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL at the event, alongside other hardware. More details about Pixel Glow and its functionality should also be revealed during the launch.