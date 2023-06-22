Google's upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro lineup has been a subject of leaks several times in the past. These leaks contained details about the phones' designs and even their hardware specifications. So, we now know that these new successors to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will not just pack in improved hardware, but also overhauled designs. The premium smartphones from Google are expected to be announced later this year, but there's a new leak which reveals not only the new wallpapers they will come with, but also their respective colour options or finishes.

Android Authority has learnt that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will arrive in four new colour options each. These new colour options for each phone seem to have two finishes in common. The Google Pixel 8 is said to show up in the new Haze, Jade, Licorice and Peony finishes, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to get its own Porcelain and Sky finishes, in addition to the common Jade and Licorice ones. We have yet to get a glimpse of these colour options, but we do know that Google won't recycle any colours from its past models.

Along with the colour options, the source has also revealed the built-in wallpapers (which will also act as themes) in these upcoming Pixel devices. The wallpapers do give us a fair idea about what the above colour options or finishes may end up appearing like. Each of them has a crystal or material shown in them, which is what the colour options are named after, except for ‘Sky' which seems like it was derived from Blue Topaz.

As per the latest report, the Pixel 8 may have a 6.17-inch 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution display, while the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch display with resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels. Both devices will have a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate. Both devices will be powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC.

A previous report about camera specifications pointed out that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have a common 50-megapixel primary camera with the Samsung GN2 sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to get a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with the usual 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 8 is said to get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 0.55x zoom ratio. Both handsets are expected to have a 11-megapixel selfie camera.

