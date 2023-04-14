Google Pixel 8 series with —vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro —is expected to be unveiled at the company's I/O 2023 event in May. As we are inching closer to Google's annual event, more leaks about the next-gen Pixel models have started coming in. Most recently, case renders allegedly belonging to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced online. With cutouts for cameras and microphones, they suggest a similar design language to that of their predecessor, the Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a raised camera bar with curved edges.

A report by Techgoing has posted alleged renders of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases. They are seen with cut-outs for the power button and volume rockers on the spines at the right edge and the bottom for the speaker and USB Type-C port. There is a cut-out at the rear to show off the camera unit.

Photo Credit: Techgoing

The Pixel 8's case render indicates a raised camera bar with curved edges, similar to the predecessor. It seems to carry a dual rear camera unit. A microphone and LED flash are also seen arranged on the camera bar. The Pixel 8 Pro's case also shows a horizontal camera bar with curved edges. It is seen carrying a triple rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. The new renders are in line with previous leaks.

Google is all set to host its I/O 2023 event on May 10. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil the Pixel 8 series, alongside Pixel 7a, and possibly even the Pixel Fold.

A new Tensor chip based on Samsung's Exynos 2300 SoC is expected to power the new Pixel handsets. The Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a 6.16-inch display, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch panel. Both the models are said to come with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie sensor.

