Technology News

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders

Google Pixel 8 series could be launched in May during the company's I/O 2023 event.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 17:40 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 series will succeed Pixel 7 lineup

Highlights
  • The Pixel 8 series could be launched around Google I/O 2023
  • Google Pixel 7 and Pixel P Pro were launched in May last year
  • Google's I/O 2023 event may see multiple launches

Google Pixel 8 series with —vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro —is expected to be unveiled at the company's I/O 2023 event in May. As we are inching closer to Google's annual event, more leaks about the next-gen Pixel models have started coming in. Most recently, case renders allegedly belonging to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced online. With cutouts for cameras and microphones, they suggest a similar design language to that of their predecessor, the Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a raised camera bar with curved edges.

A report by Techgoing has posted alleged renders of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases. They are seen with cut-outs for the power button and volume rockers on the spines at the right edge and the bottom for the speaker and USB Type-C port. There is a cut-out at the rear to show off the camera unit.

pixel 8 series case techgoing Pixel 8 series

Photo Credit: Techgoing

The Pixel 8's case render indicates a raised camera bar with curved edges, similar to the predecessor. It seems to carry a dual rear camera unit. A microphone and LED flash are also seen arranged on the camera bar. The Pixel 8 Pro's case also shows a horizontal camera bar with curved edges. It is seen carrying a triple rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. The new renders are in line with previous leaks.

Google is all set to host its I/O 2023 event on May 10. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil the Pixel 8 series, alongside Pixel 7a, and possibly even the Pixel Fold.

A new Tensor chip based on Samsung's Exynos 2300 SoC is expected to power the new Pixel handsets. The Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a 6.16-inch display, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch panel. Both the models are said to come with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie sensor.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Series, Google, Google Pixel 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  4. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out These New Security Features: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  9. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Unlimited Battery Life Launched
  10. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  5. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
  7. Amazon Releases New Cloud Tools to Help Build Chatbots as AI Competition With Microsoft, Google Heats Up
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Ethereum Foundation Researcher Alerts of Network Instability, Privacy Issues Post Shanghai Upgrade: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.