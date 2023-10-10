Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Drop and Scratch Tests, Outlives iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Drop and Scratch Tests, Outlives iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here's how the Pixel 8 Pro fares against concrete and sand in a new durability test.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2023 17:28 IST
Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Drop and Scratch Tests, Outlives iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Pixel 8 Pro durability has been demonstrated in a YouTube video

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display
  • The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection
  • The Pixel 8 Pro weighs 213g and measures 8.8mm in depth
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 Pro was launched last week as the search giant's latest flagship smartphone, alongside the standard model. The phone has a metal frame with glass on both sides. Days before the smartphones go on sale in India and global markets, YouTube users have been testing the smartphone's durability through "drop" and "scratch" tests. While these tests are not a definitive indicator of the ability of these phones to survive real world damage, the Pixel 8 Pro appears to beat the iPhone 15 Pro Max on the durability front.

In a recent YouTube video by PBKReviews, the Pixel 8 Pro was first dropped by a person holding Google's new flagship phone at the waist level. The phone's screen was aimed at the ground but the concrete appeared to do no damage to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protected display, aside from some scuff marks on the edges of the phone. The phone picks up some scratches on the corners of the metallic frame, when dropped from the same level as the person's head, but the glass on the front and rear panel remains intact.

When dropped from waist height with the rear panel facing the concrete, the Pixel 8 Pro gets scratches on the rear panel and the horizontal metallic camera module. The next test involves dropping the phone from the person's waist, but on its side. The impact to the frame does affect the smartphone — there's some damage to the display in the top left corner, but it continues to function normally.

During the video, the Pixel 8 Pro is also subjected to a scratch test that involves placing the phone inside a Ziploc bag with sand, and moving the smartphone's display around on the surface of the sand. The Pixel 8 Pro picks up very small scratches on the display, but does not seem to be affected by the scratch test.

The YouTube user mentions that the Pixel 8 Pro survived the channel's drop test unlike the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which cracked during the drop test. Similarly, it is also claimed that Google's Pixel 8 Pro phone fares better in these tests than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the Pixel 8 Pro has not been put through Zack Nelson's (JerryRigEverything) bend test on YouTube, these early indications of durability are a good sign. Not only is the Pixel 8 Pro expensive — it costs more than Rs. 1 lakh in India — but Google has also promised to provide 7 years of OS, feature and security updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — strong build quality of these handsets could go a long way in ensuring their longevity.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro drop test, Pixel 8 Pro scratch test, Pixel 8 Pro durability test, Pixel 8 Pro durability, Pixel 8 Pro build quality, Google Pixel, Pixel 8 series, Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 43-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 25,000 During Sale

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Drop and Scratch Tests, Outlives iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  2. Xiaomi to Replace Its MIUI Android Skin With a New MiOS Interface: Tipster
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  4. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  7. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Not Be Available in an Exynos Model
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Protect Locked Chats With Secret Codes: Report
  10. Deals on OnePlus 11, 11R, Nord 3 and More OnePlus Products: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Drop and Scratch Tests, Outlives iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 43-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 25,000 During Sale
  3. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  4. OnePlus Open Design Leaked via Hands-on Video, Suggests Barely Visible Display Crease
  5. OnePlus Watch 2 With Circular Display Tipped to Launch Next Year
  6. Bitcoin Price Sees Reduction, Most Altcoins Trade in Reds Amid Israel-Gaza War
  7. Samsung Could Use Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Waterdrop Hinge Design for Foldable Notebooks: Details
  8. Xiaomi to Launch MiOS as Replacement for 13-Year-Old MIUI Android Skin, Tipster Claims
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top TWS Earphones With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Sale
  10. Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »