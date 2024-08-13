Technology News
Google Pixel 8 Production in India Begins Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch Today

Google Pixel 8 is currently sold online through Flipkart which is the company's only authorised seller of Pixel devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 11:00 IST
Google Pixel 8 Production in India Begins Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch Today

Google confirmed Pixel 8's local production at the Google for India event last year

  • Pixel 8 smartphones are now being made in India, confirms Google
  • The smartphone was launched globally in October last year
  • Its price in India starts at Rs. 75,999 on Flipkart
Google Pixel 8's production has commenced in India, the company announced via social media on Monday. The smartphone was launched globally in October 2023. At the Google for India event held in the same month, Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Google confirmed that the company would start the assembly of its current Pixel 8 in India by 2024. However, only select variants of the Pixel 8 series are being made locally.

Google Pixel 8 Made in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Google India account confirmed that it has kicked off the assembly of the Pixel 8 in India, with the first batch of handsets being rolled off the production line. Notably, the Pixel 8 series comprises three models: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the recently introduced Pixel 8a.

However, TechCrunch reports that it is only the base Pixel 8 whose local manufacturing has commenced. It is said that Google's global manufacturing arm Compal has partnered with local electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company Dixon Technologies for its production. The plant is reported to have an initial capacity of 100,000 units monthly, with approximately 25-30 percent of those destined for export.

This announcement comes hours before Google debuts its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 9 series. While the global Made by Google event is scheduled to take place today, a launch event in India is set for tomorrow (August 14). 

It is also unclear if the local production of the Pixel 8 has an effect on its pricing. Notably, the Google Pixel 8 price in India starts at Rs. 75,999. It is available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The handset is sold through Flipkart, which is Google's only authorised seller in the country. However, this could change soon as Google is expected to start offline sales of the Pixel 9 series via retail stores like Croma and Reliance Digital.

Google Pixel 8 Production in India Begins Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch Today
