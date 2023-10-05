Technology News
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: See Bank Discounts, Exchange Bonus and More

Here's how you can lower the price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 October 2023 09:36 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: See Bank Discounts, Exchange Bonus and More

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Pixel 8 smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched in India on October 4
  • The handsets are available for pre-order via Flipkart
  • You can lower the prices of the Pixel 8 series using bank discounts
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched in India and global markets on Wednesday. At the company's annual Made by Google hardware launch event, the firm introduced two new flagship smartphones as the successors to the Pixel 7 series that was unveiled last year. This year, Google's phones are also more expensive than their predecessors, but customers can take advantage of bank discounts and offers to lower the price of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 price in India is set at Rs. 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,999. This means the prices of the phones have risen by 26.6 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 84,999 at launch. Pre-orders for the Pixel 8 phones are now open on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro bank offers and discounts

The regular Pixel 8 can be purchased at Rs. 64,999 in India, with a Rs. 11,000 discount that comprises a bank discount of Rs. 8,000 and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000. Similarly, you can avail of a Rs. 13,000 discount — this includes a Rs. 9,000 bank discount and a Rs. 4,000 exchange discount — to purchase the Pixel 8 Pro at Rs. 93,999.

You can avail of these discounts by using your Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank cards to purchase the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, according to details shared by the e-commerce platform.

If you purchase one of Google's new smartphones, you can also buy the new Pixel Watch 2 (priced at Rs. 39,990) or the Pixel Buds Pro at a special price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specifications

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14 and are powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Google revealed that both smartphones in the Pixel 8 series feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, while the Pixel 8 has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both these handsets have a 11-megapixel selfie camera located in a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout.

The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W charging, while the 5,050mAh battery on the Pixel 8 pro can be charged at 30W. The handsets offer support for facial recognition and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
