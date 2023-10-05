Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched in India and global markets on Wednesday. At the company's annual Made by Google hardware launch event, the firm introduced two new flagship smartphones as the successors to the Pixel 7 series that was unveiled last year. This year, Google's phones are also more expensive than their predecessors, but customers can take advantage of bank discounts and offers to lower the price of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 price in India is set at Rs. 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,999. This means the prices of the phones have risen by 26.6 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 84,999 at launch. Pre-orders for the Pixel 8 phones are now open on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro bank offers and discounts

The regular Pixel 8 can be purchased at Rs. 64,999 in India, with a Rs. 11,000 discount that comprises a bank discount of Rs. 8,000 and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000. Similarly, you can avail of a Rs. 13,000 discount — this includes a Rs. 9,000 bank discount and a Rs. 4,000 exchange discount — to purchase the Pixel 8 Pro at Rs. 93,999.

You can avail of these discounts by using your Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank cards to purchase the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, according to details shared by the e-commerce platform.

If you purchase one of Google's new smartphones, you can also buy the new Pixel Watch 2 (priced at Rs. 39,990) or the Pixel Buds Pro at a special price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specifications

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14 and are powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Google revealed that both smartphones in the Pixel 8 series feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, while the Pixel 8 has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both these handsets have a 11-megapixel selfie camera located in a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout.

The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W charging, while the 5,050mAh battery on the Pixel 8 pro can be charged at 30W. The handsets offer support for facial recognition and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

