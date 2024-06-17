Google Pixel 8 series with Tensor G3 was unveiled last October. The Pixel 9 series is expected to debut with Google's Tensor G4 SoC in October. While we wait for the official announcement, the vanilla Pixel 9 seems to have surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a Tensor G4 chip. Google's purported in-house mobile processor seems to be slower than the Tensor G3. The benchmark listing also confirms the presence of 8GB of RAM onboard.

Google Pixel 9 surfaces on Geekbench

The Pixel 9 surfaced on the Geekbench website on June 14, indicating that it might ship with Android 14 and 8GB onboard RAM. The listing shows 1,653 points in single-core testing and 3,313 points in multi-core testing. These performance scores are not impressive compared to the scores of last year's Pixel 8 series and lower than the scores of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

As per the listing, the Pixel 9 will be powered by a chipset codenamed “Tokay” that is believed to be associated with the Tensor G4 SoC. The next-generation custom processor for Google's Pixel 9 is listed to have an octa-core CPU setup with one prime CPU core operating at 3.10GHz, three mid-cores at 2.60GHz, and four cores capped at 1.95GHz. For comparison, the Tensor G3 has nine CPU cores.

It was previously reported that the Tensor G4 would bring upgrades over the Tensor G3. The Pixel 9 is said to have an AnTuTu score of 1,071,616, which is slightly higher than the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8's score of around 9,00,000. The Pixel 9 series is still early in the development cycle and there is a possibility that the benchmark tests were conducted on a dummy unit. It is, therefore, advisable to take these scores with a pinch of salt.

Google is likely to introduce the Pixel 9 series alongside the Pixel Fold 2 in October. The vanilla Pixel 9 is said to get a 6.24-inch display while the Pro model could feature a 6.34-inch screen.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.