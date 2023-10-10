Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 7 for the Prime members. Meanwhile, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale also kicked off on the same day for Flipkart Plus members. The Amazon sale started on October 8 for all other users. Besides the discounts during the sale, customers can also avail of additional bank offers and exchange discounts. Aside from smartphones, laptops, tablets, monitors, desktops, and other accessories, the ongoing Amazon sale is also extended to a variety of home appliances including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions.

Here are some of the best deals on 43-inch Smart TVs under Rs. 25,000 that you may not want to miss this sale season.

Deals on 43-inch Smart TVs under Rs. 25,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro

One of the best smart TV deals is currently offered on the OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro. Originally marked at a price of Rs. 39,999, the television is available at Rs. 24,999 during the ongoing sale. Additionally, customers can use relevant bank and cashback offers to bag the model at an even lower price. With a bezel-less design, this OnePlus TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution display and supports Dolby Atmos sound.

Acer 43-inch I-series

This 43-inch Acer Smart TV is listed at Rs. 22,999, down 24 percent from its MRP of Rs. 34,990. With added bank offers, the smart TV may be bought at a price as low as Rs. 17,999. No-cost EMI options can also be availed at the time of purchase. The television comes with HDR10+ support and 4K Ultra HD resolution. It is also equipped with blue light reduction technology and inbuilt Chromecast.

Xiaomi 43-inch X-series

With a metal body and a bezel-less design, the Xiaomi 43-inch X Series TV can be bought for a price of Rs. 17,990 including all bank offers. The Smart TV is already listed at Rs. 22,990, down from its marked price of Rs. 42,999. It supports Dolby Audio, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and also has a 3.5mm audio jack. This TV also comes with a special Kids Mode with Parental Lock and is powered by a quad-core A55 chipset.

OnePlus 43 Y1S

This OnePlus LED bezel-less smart TV supports Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding and sports a 43-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display. The OnePlus 43 Y1S is offered at Rs. 21,999 during the ongoing sale. Customers can avail of additional bank offers to get the TV at a lower rate. This model supports OnePlus Connect Ecosystem and comes with multiple inbuilt OTT applications.

Redmi 43-inch Fire TV F-series

This Redmi Fire TV is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 20,999, down a hefty 51 percent from its marked price of Rs. 42,999. The TV features a metal bezel-less design and comes with HDR10 support with a 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display resolution. Like many other smart TVs in the segment, this one also supports Dolby Audio.

Hisense ‎43A4G

This Hisense TV with Android 11 is available at Rs. 20,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It has a market price of Rs. 34,990. The television can be bought at an even lower price with the added bank and cashback offers over the sale discount of 40 percent. This model sports a near bezel-less design, comes with a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display, and supports Dolby Audio.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.