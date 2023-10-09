Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip

The pro camera controls on Pixel 8 Pro let you adjust ISO, shutter speed and other camera settings manually.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2023 14:07 IST
Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip

Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 8 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The Pixel 8 series runs on Google's Tensor G3 chip
  • The pro camera controls can also run on a Pixel 6
  • The Pixel 8 series launched on October 4
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 series, which includes the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, was unveiled at the company's Made by Google launch event on October 4. The new Pixel phones are powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 chip, run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, and feature upgraded cameras. The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a third 48-megapixel telephoto camera on its back. The top-of-the-line phone also comes with pro controls in the camera app that lets users adjust camera settings. An X user, however, has found that the pro controls, exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, can be accessed on any Pixel phone with a Tensor chipset.

The new pro controls for the camera app on Pixel 8 Pro lets users adjust camera specific settings like ISO, shutter speed, aperture size, among others, bringing a professional photography experience to Pixel phones. The feature is supposed to be locked to the Pixel 8 Pro, but X (formerly Twitter) user Kamila (@Za_Raczke) has found that it can be enabled on older Pixel phones running on Tensor chips, too.

Kamila posted on X, showing the pro camera features running on a Pixel 7 Pro. In her thread, she said that she received early access to the Google Camera apk from the new phone and ran mods on it to make the feature work on an older Pixel. “...Turns out it fully works on any Tensor Pixel, from the 6 to the 7 Pro,” she said.

The user also posted photos of the pro control feature running on an older Pixel phone, that show the ability to adjust focus of the camera lens manually. The override grants users full control of the new camera app, letting them switch between lenses as well. According to Kamila, the pro controls seem to be limited the to Pixel 8 Pro officially via an artificial software lock, which when bypassed would allow the feature to run on Pixel phones going back to Pixel 6, which runs on the first Tensor chip from Google.

pixel 8 pro camera pixel 8 pro

The pro camera controls are exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 series also launched with Google's AI-backed features like Photo Unblur. The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship handset is priced at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 128GB storage model. The Pro model comes in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colourways.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Google Camera, Tensor
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  3. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  4. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Listed on Geekbench
  5. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to Launch on This Date
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Not Be Available in an Exynos Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ Debut in India: See Price
  10. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  2. Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  4. Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film
  5. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Stick With Qualcomm Processor; S24 Plus and S24 Might Get Exynos Options
  7. Apple Vision Pro Successor to Feature Smaller and Lighter Design, Will Be Easier to Wear: Mark Gurman
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ With 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. The Last of Us Part II Remaster Seemingly Confirmed by Naughty Dog Developer
  10. Honor to Start Manufacturing in India in Q1 2024, HTech Invests Rs. 400 Crore in India: CEO Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »