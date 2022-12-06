Google Felix with 12GB of RAM and an octa-core chipset has surfaced on the Geekbench database. Recent rumours suggest that this handset could be a foldable version of the Pixel 7 series with a smaller screen. It is expected to bear the Google Pixel Fold moniker. The company has remained tight-lipped regarding the details surrounding this foldable smartphone. However, alleged design renders of the Pixel Fold were recently leaked. It is expected to launch in May 2023 alongside the Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Fold has been purportedly listed on Geekbench as the Google Felix. It is said to be powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. This Google handset could also run on Android 13. It has achieved a single-core performance score of 1,047 and a multi-core performance score of 3,257 points.

It is possible to confuse the listed handset with the Pixel 7 Pro, which achieved a similar performance score on Geekbench. However, past reports have suggested that the Pixel Fold has been codenamed 'Felix'. This Google smartphone has been tipped to launch in Q1 of 2023.

Alleged design renders of the Pixel Fold were recently leaked that offer a complete look at its design. It could boast a 'very heavy' metal and glass body. This smartphone appears to get a massive inner display with bezels. There seem to be no hole-punch slots or under-display cameras on the inner display. Instead, it might sport a selfie camera in its top right corner.

Meanwhile, the cover display is said to feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. Both of the front-facing shooters are said to feature 9.5-megapixel sensors. The Pixel Fold could also feature a triple rear camera setup.

The Pixel Fold is expected to come in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) colours. It might be priced around $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000).

