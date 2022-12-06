Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Fold With 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench, Codenamed Felix

Google Pixel Fold is expected to launch in Q1 of 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 December 2022 11:31 IST
Google Pixel Fold With 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench, Codenamed Felix

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech

The Google Pixel Fold could get a massive inner display with bezels

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Fold could run on Android 13, pack 12GB of RAM
  • It is expected to be priced around $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000)
  • The Pixel Fold may feature 9.5-megapixel cameras on cover, inner display

Google Felix with 12GB of RAM and an octa-core chipset has surfaced on the Geekbench database. Recent rumours suggest that this handset could be a foldable version of the Pixel 7 series with a smaller screen. It is expected to bear the Google Pixel Fold moniker. The company has remained tight-lipped regarding the details surrounding this foldable smartphone. However, alleged design renders of the Pixel Fold were recently leaked. It is expected to launch in May 2023 alongside the Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Fold has been purportedly listed on Geekbench as the Google Felix. It is said to be powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. This Google handset could also run on Android 13. It has achieved a single-core performance score of 1,047 and a multi-core performance score of 3,257 points.

It is possible to confuse the listed handset with the Pixel 7 Pro, which achieved a similar performance score on Geekbench. However, past reports have suggested that the Pixel Fold has been codenamed 'Felix'. This Google smartphone has been tipped to launch in Q1 of 2023.

Alleged design renders of the Pixel Fold were recently leaked that offer a complete look at its design. It could boast a 'very heavy' metal and glass body. This smartphone appears to get a massive inner display with bezels. There seem to be no hole-punch slots or under-display cameras on the inner display. Instead, it might sport a selfie camera in its top right corner.

Meanwhile, the cover display is said to feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. Both of the front-facing shooters are said to feature 9.5-megapixel sensors. The Pixel Fold could also feature a triple rear camera setup.

The Pixel Fold is expected to come in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) colours. It might be priced around $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000).

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Felix, Google Pixel Fold, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Reveal Confirmed for The Game Awards 2022, Merely Hours After Release Date Leak
Apple Said to Be Exploring Moving Some iPad Production to India From China
Featured video of the day
Corning Launches the Next Generation of Glass

Related Stories

Google Pixel Fold With 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench, Codenamed Felix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad X Review
  2. Apple Could Be Exploring Moving Some iPad Production to India
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Debut With Support for Up to 240W Fast Charging
  4. Meta to Use AI Face Scanning to Verify User Age on Facebook Dating
  5. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  6. Everything You Need to Know About ChatGPT, OpenAI's Chatbot
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G May Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
  8. Samsung’s OLED 2.0 Could Turn an Entire Display Into a Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Neuralink Faces US Federal Probe, Staff Complaints Over Animal Tests
  10. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones With Up to 30-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  2. Facebook Dating Will Allow Users to Verify Their Age Using AI Face Scanning, Meta Says
  3. Samsung’s Multi-Fingerprint Sensor Will Be 2.5 Billion Times More Secure, May Release by 2025: ISORG CEO
  4. Apple Said to Be Exploring Moving Some iPad Production to India From China
  5. Google Pixel Fold With 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench, Codenamed Felix
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Reveal Confirmed for The Game Awards 2022, Merely Hours After Release Date Leak
  7. BTC, ETH Impacted by Small Losses, Crypto Price Charts Show Profits for Underdog Altcoins
  8. Meta Threatens to Remove News From Platform if US Congress Passes Media Bill
  9. Microsoft Offers Sony 10-Year Contract for Upcoming Call of Duty Titles on PlayStation: Report
  10. Elon Musk's Neuralink Faces US Federal Investigation, Internal Staff Backlash Over Animal Tests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.