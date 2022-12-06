Technology News
  Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Reveal Confirmed for The Game Awards 2022, Merely Hours After Release Date Leak

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Reveal Confirmed for The Game Awards 2022, Merely Hours After Release Date Leak

As per the Steam leak, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release on March 15, 2023.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 December 2022 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: EA

Cal Kestis and his droid BD-1

Highlights
  • It is set five years later, and follows Cal Kestis as a Jedi Knight
  • The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor leak also featured some pre-order bonuses
  • The Game Awards 2022 goes live on December 9 at 6am IST in India

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting a gameplay reveal at The Game Awards 2022. The news comes following a release date leak, late Monday, where a Steam page listing suggested that the highly-anticipated galaxy-spawning adventure was dropping on March 15, 2023. The page, alongside its description, was eventually taken down, but soon after, EA confirmed a showcase at Geoff Keighley's awards show with a brand-new art piece featuring returning stars Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) and his droid BD-1. The Game Awards 2022 is scheduled for Friday, December 9, at 6am IST.

“I don't want to spoil too many details ahead of the show, but I can say that it will be the first time that [developer] Respawn will be showing the game in action to the world, so fans have a lot to look forward to,” Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards, told Variety.

“We've been working with Respawn and EA on this moment for the better part of six months.” Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Fallen Order, with our lead Kestis, still on the run from the Empire, as he bears the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Judging by the short description and tags on Steam, players can expect similar gameplay, where you deflect incoming projectiles, wall run across obstacles, and partake in lightsaber combat, with a difficulty ceiling that bears resemblance to a souls-like title.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Steam page was briefly populated with new details — as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter — including a launch date. The legitimacy is strengthened by a report from last month, which suggested that EA was aiming to release a major IP in March 2023.

In its Q2 financial results presentation, the publisher listed the titles it was looking to release before the end of its 2023 fiscal year. Among them, the Q4 segment detailed a “Major IP,” due to arrive before March 31, with the company wanting to hold off on the reveal until much closer to the launch. EA had previously confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was scheduled for a 2023 release, and this new March 15 launch date leak aligns with it.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor leak featured some major reveals, noting the return of the cinematic combat system and the ability to “discover new planets and familiar frontiers” in the galaxy. “Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam,” the alleged screenshot reads. The now-delisted DLC included some pre-order bonuses — a Hermit outfit, a Hermit lightsaber set, and a combustion blaster set for the Standard Edition. Pre-ordering the higher-priced Deluxe Edition granted two cosmetic packs — “The Galactic Hero” and “The New Hero” — both of which included a BD-1 droid cosmetics in the mix. PC system requirements were also revealed in the leak.

If proven right, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be out March 15, 2023, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. As stated before, the gameplay reveal goes live during The Game Awards 2022, which starts December 9 at 6am IST/ December 8 at 4:30pm PT.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
