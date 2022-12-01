Technology News
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Get Free Google One VPN Access: Report

Google’s free VPN feature on the Pixel 7 series can be accessed via the Google One app.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 December 2022 13:29 IST
Using the Google One VPN on additional devices requires a subscription

Highlights
  • Google One VPN for Pixel 7 series was announced at Google's launch event
  • VPNs disguise a user's identity online and encrypts internet traffic
  • Google One VPN is not available in India and Singapore

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are getting free access to the company's Google One VPN, according to a report. Owners of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets can now connect to Google's VPN for free, as Google promised at its Made by Google event earlier this year. The VPN can be enabled via the Google One app on a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network is designed to mask a user's identity while browsing the web while encrypting internet traffic, and is widely considered the safest way to access the internet while using public Wi-Fi.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the feature was supposed to arrive as part of the December Pixel Feature Drop, but appears to have been activated on a few devices. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm availability on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as the Google One VPN is not available in India.

While Google launched the Pixel 7 series in 17 countries, not all of these regions will have access to the Google One VPN. The report states that Google has confirmed that Pixel 7 owners in India and Singapore will not have access to the VPN.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners can check this feature by opening to the Google One app, as per the report. If the feature is enabled on your smartphone, you will see a new splash screen showing that you have free access to the VPN service, thanks to your Pixel purchase.

You can manage the VPN connection from a new card under the Benefits tab in the app, according to the report. You can also enable or disable the VPN. Just like other VPN apps, Android will display an icon in the status bar to let you know that you are connected to the service.

Though Google's VPN service is available for free on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, you will reportedly need to subscribe to the 2TB cloud storage plan on Google One priced at $10 (roughly Rs. 800) a month to use it on other devices.

The Google One VPN is currently available in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK and the US. 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
