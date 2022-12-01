Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are getting free access to the company's Google One VPN, according to a report. Owners of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets can now connect to Google's VPN for free, as Google promised at its Made by Google event earlier this year. The VPN can be enabled via the Google One app on a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network is designed to mask a user's identity while browsing the web while encrypting internet traffic, and is widely considered the safest way to access the internet while using public Wi-Fi.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the feature was supposed to arrive as part of the December Pixel Feature Drop, but appears to have been activated on a few devices. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm availability on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as the Google One VPN is not available in India.

While Google launched the Pixel 7 series in 17 countries, not all of these regions will have access to the Google One VPN. The report states that Google has confirmed that Pixel 7 owners in India and Singapore will not have access to the VPN.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners can check this feature by opening to the Google One app, as per the report. If the feature is enabled on your smartphone, you will see a new splash screen showing that you have free access to the VPN service, thanks to your Pixel purchase.

You can manage the VPN connection from a new card under the Benefits tab in the app, according to the report. You can also enable or disable the VPN. Just like other VPN apps, Android will display an icon in the status bar to let you know that you are connected to the service.

Though Google's VPN service is available for free on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, you will reportedly need to subscribe to the 2TB cloud storage plan on Google One priced at $10 (roughly Rs. 800) a month to use it on other devices.

The Google One VPN is currently available in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.