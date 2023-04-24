Technology News
  Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Availability, Hands On Video Leak Ahead of I/O Event

Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Availability, Hands-On Video Leak Ahead of I/O Event

Google Pixel Fold is said to be available for pre-orders starting May 10 via Google Store.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 11:13 IST
Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Availability, Hands-On Video Leak Ahead of I/O Event

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech

Google Pixel Fold is said to come in chalk and obsidian shades

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Fold is said to feature a 7.6-inch inner display
  • It could also pack a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood
  • Pixel Fold is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Google has not officially confirmed the Google Pixel Fold, however, the leaks have been in abundance. The tech giant is speculated to unveil its first foldable sometime in May during Google I/O. Now, one more leak throws light at the pricing, availability, and specifications of the Pixel Fold, leaving nothing to the imagination. The Pixel Fold is tipped to go on sale starting May 30 in chalk and obsidian colour options. Like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the upcoming model could also pack a Tensor G2 SoC under the hood. Additionally, a live video of the handset surfaced online offering a glimpse of the foldable's design ahead of its presumed debut in May.

Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser has shared the US pricing and full specifications of the Google Pixel Fold via a YouTube video. According to the tipster, the Pixel Fold will cost $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and $1919 (roughly Rs. 1,57,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is said to come in chalk and obsidian shades.

The Google Pixel Fold is said to be available for pre-orders starting May 10 via Google Store with a tentative shipping date of June 27. It will be also up for pre-booking through carries from May 30. Google is expected to offer a free Pixel Watch for customers pre-ordering the foldable.

Separately, tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) leaked a hands-on video of the Pixel Fold. Besides the cover display and the larger internal screen with thick bezels, the video doesn't show any other features.

Google Pixel Fold specifications

The Pixel Fold is said to feature a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with a 6:5 aspect ratio, 380ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 5.8-inch OLED outer display (1,080x2,092 pixels) with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The folding display is said to come with a plastic coating. It is tipped to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, Pixel Fold is said to carry a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with OIS, CLAF and an f/1.7 aperture. The camera setup could also include a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 121-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom.

For selfies, it is said to carry a 9.5-megapixel sensor with 1.22 pm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, and fixed focus. It is tipped to come with an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, and fixed focus.

The Pixel Fold is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and could support the face unlock feature as well. Jon Prosser didn't specify the battery capacity of the foldable, though the battery is said to offer more than 24 hours of playback time and up to 72 hours of standby time. It could measure 5.5mmx3.1mmx 0.5 and weigh 283 grams.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google I/O 2023, Google Pixel Fold, Google, Google Pixel Fold Price, Google Pixel Fold Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More
Tamil Film Pathu Thala, Starring Silambarasan, Coming to Prime Video on April 27
Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Availability, Hands-On Video Leak Ahead of I/O Event
Comment
Comment
 
 

