Pathu Thala is the Tamil adaptation of Kannada film Mufti

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 24 April 2023 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video/Twitter

Pathu Thala stars is a crime-noir thriller, directed by Obeli N Krishna

  • 'Pathu Thala' is a Tamil movie
  • It centres on an investigation into the disappearance of the CM
  • Pathu Thala features music by award-winning composer A R Rahman

Tamil 'Pathu Thala', starring actor Silambarasan, will be available for streaming on Prime Video. The crime-noir thriller, directed by Obeli N Krishna, will land on the Prime Video streaming platform on April 27, the streaming service announced in a press release. Also starring actor Gautham Karthik, 'Pathu Thala' is the Tamil adaptation of the hit Kannada film 'Mufti'. The fictional movie centres on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and features music by award-winning composer A R Rahman.

"A diligent police officer Shakthivel (Karthik) is tasked to find the missing leader, and investigate the case. When his inquiry leads him to the notorious gangster AG Raavanan (Silambarasan), he's unable to gather evidence, as AGR is beyond reproach due to his stronghold in the sand-mining industry, making him nearly untouchable. To solve this case, Shakthivel decides to go undercover, and steadily makes his way into the trusted circle of AGR. However the shocking revelations that he unveils along the way shake his very resolve, making him question everything he knows," as per the official plotline for the film, which released in theatres on March 30.

The film, which has music by ace composer A R Rahman, also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Director Krishna states that Pathu Thala is a very different movie despite being an adaptation of another film. "With characters as complex as our protagonists, Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik have played their parts brilliantly, which made my job as a filmmaker that much easier. While the storyline is engrossing, it's the characters that keep you hooked till the very end," said Krishna.

"Just like Ravana, they're not all bad, but have shades of morality, a facet still redeemable which makes them even more captivating to the audience. And I can't wait for the film to reach even more people, as they enjoy the riveting performances, once it premieres on Prime Video India," the filmmaker said. 'Pathu Thala' is produced by Jayantilal Gada and K E Gnanavel Raja. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Release Date 30 March 2023
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunasalam, Kalaiyarasan, Redin Kingsley
  • Director
    Obeli N Krishna
  • Producer
    Jayantilal Gada, K. E. Gnanavel Raja
Further reading: Pathu Thala, Mufti, Amazon Prime
Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More
