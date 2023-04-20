Technology News

Google Pixel Tablet Price Leaked Online, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways

Google Pixel Tablet is said to ship in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Updated: 20 April 2023 16:52 IST
Google Pixel Tablet Price Leaked Online, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Tablet is tipped to be offered in haze and porcelain colour options

  • Google Pixel Tablet is expected to come with a Tensor G2 chipset
  • Pixel Tablet could feature 8GB of RAM
  • It could offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Google Pixel Tablet made its first appearance during the Google I/O event last year. As this year's Google I/O nears, multiple rumours about its design and specifications have surfaced on the Web. Now, price details of the tablet have been leaked ahead of its official launch. The Pixel Tablet is said to ship in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It could be offered in porcelain and haze colours. Google Pixel Tablet is expected to come with a Tensor G2 chipset and could support 18W charging.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the alleged pricing of the Google Pixel Tablet via Twitter. According to the tipster, the upcoming tablet will be priced between EUR 600 - EUR 650 (Roughly Rs. 54,000 - 58,000). It is said to come in two storage options —128GB and 256GB. It is tipped to be offered in haze and porcelain colour options. Google has already teased the tablet with a black frame and beige colour.

For comparison, Pixel 7 is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,000) in the UK for the 128GB storage variant, while the Pixel 7 Pro's price starts at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,000).

A recent leak has suggested four colourways for the Pixel Tablet. It is tipped to run on Android 13 and feature a 10.95-inch display with Google's USI 2.0 stylus support. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Google Tensor G2 SoC.

The Google Pixel tablet is said to ship with 8GB of RAM and could offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Google is rumoured to bundle a Charging Speaker Dock with the tablet. It is likely to pack an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor at the front and rear. It is said to support 18W charging as well.

Google's Pixel Tablet was teased by the company during the Google I/O event in May last year alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones. It could be announced at this year's Google I/O alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a.

