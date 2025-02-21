Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel-Maker Dixon to Double Revenue as India Ramps Up Electronics Production

Electronics manufacturing has gained momentum in India as global giants, including Google and Apple, expand their supply chain away from China.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 February 2025 15:36 IST
Google Pixel-Maker Dixon to Double Revenue as India Ramps Up Electronics Production

Photo Credit: Reuters

reported a revenue of $2.04 billion for the 2024 financial year that ended in March

Highlights
  • Dixon is based in Noida
  • The firm has invested heavily to cater to rising export demand
  • Dixon also also assembles smartphones for China's Xiaomi an Oppo
Advertisement

Dixon Technologies India, which assembles Google's Pixel smartphones, is set to more than double its revenue this fiscal year, driven by rapid growth in local electronics manufacturing, a top executive told Reuters.

Electronics manufacturing has gained momentum in India as global giants, including Alphabet's Google and Apple, expand their supply chain away from China.

"(For) the sector and Dixon, the growth path is going to be extremely aggressive in the coming future," Managing Director Atul Lall said on Wednesday.

The contract manufacturer reported a revenue of Rs. 177.13 billion ($2.04 billion) for the 2024 financial year that ended in March, up 45 percent from a year earlier. Its revenue stood at Rs. 285.77 billion for the nine months ended December 31.

Noida-based Dixon, which also assembles smartphones for firms such as China's Xiaomi and Oppo, has branched out into component manufacturing as India plans to offer billions of dollars in incentives to make parts for mobiles and laptops.

India's electronics manufacturing sector is set to grow to Rs. 6 trillion in fiscal year 2027, from Rs. 1.46 trillion in 2022, brokerage Motilal Oswal said in a note in December.

However, US President Donald Trump's threat to impose reciprocal tariffs from early April could pose a risk, with analysts estimating potential losses at about $7 billion (roughly Rs. 60,693 crore) a year for India's export sectors.

Lall said Dixon, which has invested heavily to cater to rising export demand for electronics, is awaiting more details on the issue as the US has made only broader statements so far.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dixon, Google, Pixel, Google Pixel
iPhone 16e Benchmark Listing Confirms 8GB of RAM, Reveals GPU Performance Days After Launch

Related Stories

Google Pixel-Maker Dixon to Double Revenue as India Ramps Up Electronics Production
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Launched; Is the World's Thinnest Book-Style Foldable Phone
  2. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Surfaced Online Hinting at Design
  3. Apple's Next Big iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Gets a Release Timeline
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, More
  5. iPhone 16e Benchmark Listing Confirms 8GB of RAM Days After Launch
  6. Instagram Now Lets Creators Get Paid by Writing Endorsements
  7. Apple's New iPhone 16e Uses Inferior Version of iPhone 16's A18 Chipset
  8. Oppo Watch X2 With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Chipset Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Faces EU Tech Rules After Reaching Very Large Platform Status
  2. Google Pixel-Maker Dixon to Double Revenue as India Ramps Up Electronics Production
  3. iPhone 16e Benchmark Listing Confirms 8GB of RAM, Reveals GPU Performance Days After Launch
  4. Google Said to Be Close to Picking Sites in India for First Retail Stores Outside US
  5. OpenAI's Weekly Active Users Surpass 400 Million
  6. Instagram Rolls Out Testimonials Which Lets Creators Get Paid by Writing Endorsements
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Get AI-Powered Visual Intelligence Features Soon
  8. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Leaked; Show Transparent Back, Glyph Lights, New Camera Module Design
  9. Amazon Appstore for Android to Shut Down in August; Amazon Coins to Be Discontinued
  10. GTA 5 on PC to Get PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Enhancements, GTA Online Features in Free Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »