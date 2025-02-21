Technology News
  iPhone 16e Benchmark Listing Confirms 8GB of RAM, Reveals GPU Performance Days After Launch

iPhone 16e Benchmark Listing Confirms 8GB of RAM, Reveals GPU Performance Days After Launch

The iPhone 16e offers support for Apple Intelligence features available on other handsets in the iPhone 16 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2025 15:04 IST
iPhone 16e Benchmark Listing Confirms 8GB of RAM, Reveals GPU Performance Days After Launch

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e is equipped with an A18 chip, just like the more expensive iPhone 16

Highlights
  • iPhone 16e was launched by Apple earlier this week
  • The smartphone has already been listed on a benchmarking website
  • The iPhone 16e will go on sale starting February28
iPhone 16e was launched in India and global markets on February 19, and the smartphone has already been listed on a benchmarking website, according to a report. The new iPhone 16e won't be available to purchase until February 28, but details of the smartphone's specifications have already surfaced online. Like the other smartphones in the series, the IPhone 16e is equipped with 8GB of RAM, and it features a slightly weaker version of the A18 chip that arrived on the iPhone 16 last year.

iPhone 16e GPU Benchmark Details

A listing for a smartphone with the identifier iPhone 17,5 was listed on Geekbench on Thursday, over a week before the company's latest model is scheduled to go on sale. The entry was first spotted by MySmartPrice, and it is believed to be a new identifier that pertains to the iPhone 16e and reveals some of its specifications.

The benchmark listing for the iPhone 16e (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

 

According to the listing, the iPhone 16e is equipped with "7.54GB" of RAM. This means that has 8GB of RAM, which allows it to support Apple Intelligence features, unlike the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which have 6GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the handset was running on iOS 18.3.1 when the benchmark was run. The entry shows the device has a score of 24,188 points in the Metal benchmark, which measures the graphics performance of Apple's devices.

It's worth noting that this score is lower than the average GPU benchmark score for the iPhone 16, which has a score of 27,669 points. Meanwhile, the handset's GPU score is higher than the iPhone 15 (which has an A16 Bionic chip), which has 22767 points on the Metal benchmark.

The lower Metal benchmark score of the iPhone 16e is not surprising, as the handset has one less GPU core than its more expensive sibling. While the iPhone 16 has a 5-core GPU, the recently unveiled iPhone 16e is equipped with a 4-core GPU, according to details on Apple's website.

We can expect to see more details about the performance of the iPhone 16e and how it fares against other models in the iPhone 16 series of smartphones in the coming days. The smartphone is now available to preorder and will go on sale in India and global markets starting February 28.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 16e, iPhone 16e Specifications, iPhone 16e Benchmark, iPhone 16 Series, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Said to Be Close to Picking Sites in India for First Retail Stores Outside US

iPhone 16e Benchmark Listing Confirms 8GB of RAM, Reveals GPU Performance Days After Launch
