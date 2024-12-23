Technology News
Realme Announces Strategic Rs. 100 Crore Investment to Advance Quad-Curved Display Technology for Its Phones

Realme highlighted its display latest innovations led by the upcoming 14 Pro series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro series is the company's upcoming offering which is claimed to have 1.6mm bezels

Highlights
  • Realme’s investment will focus on R&D for advanced display manufacturing
  • The company plans to invest Rs. 100 Crore in smartphones globally
  • Realme partners with Dixon Technologies in India for display assembly
Realme will invest approximately Rs. 100 Crore towards the betterment of quad-curved display technology for its smartphones globally, the company has announced. This strategic investment will focus on key research and development of advanced display manufacturing techniques. Announcing the investment, Chase Xu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Realme said, “At realme, our goal has always been to bring revolutionary technology to our users.”

The Chinese smartphone maker also highlighted its recent display innovations, led by the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series 5G, which is claimed to have bezels measuring 1.6mm on all sides and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent. Realme's investment in display technology advancement is claimed to ensure that the company continues to deliver premium smartphone experiences.

“With our investment in quad-curved display technology, we are poised to redefine the visual and interactive experiences our smartphones offer, setting new industry standards for innovation and design”, the executive added.

This development builds upon the reported partnership between Realme and Indian electronics manufacturing services company Dixon Technologies, which was announced in April. As part of this move, the latter was declared to assemble display models for the Chinese Oppo-owned company with a capex of about $30 million (roughly Rs. 255 Crore). At the time, the manufacturer announced that it would manufacturer approximately 4.5 lakh units for Realme in May 2024.

Realme 14 Pro's Colour-Changing Design

Realme recently announced that its upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G series will be equipped with a colour-changing back panel. It has a cold-sensitive colour-changing technology which is said to change the colour of the rear cover if the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius. The colour shifts from Pearl White to Vibrant Blue when Realme 14 Pro 5G series is exposed to 16 degrees Celcius or below temperatures. It reverses the colour as the temperature rises.

The Realme 14 Pro series handsets are claimed to have been co-created with the Nordic industrial design studio Valeur Designers.

Further reading: Realme, Dixon Technologies

Further reading: Realme, Dixon Technologies
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
