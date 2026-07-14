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  • HMD Asha 505 Surfaces Online With Lumia Inspired Design, 5 Inch Display in New Leaked Renders

HMD Asha 505 Surfaces Online With Lumia-Inspired Design, 5-Inch Display in New Leaked Renders

The HMD Asha 505 is said to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 18:02 IST
HMD Asha 505 Surfaces Online With Lumia-Inspired Design, 5-Inch Display in New Leaked Renders

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Asha 505 is said to carry a 3,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • HMD Asha 505 said to be available in three colours
  • The leak suggests that HMD Asha 505 will run on an octa-core chip
  • It could ship with Android 14 Go Edition
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HMD Global appears to be gearing up to launch a new handset dubbed HMD Asha 505 under its iconic Asha branding. While pricing and launch details remain hidden, a tipster has shared the first images and key details of the HMD Asha 505 online, revealing the phone in three colour options. The leak suggests that the HMD Asha 505 will be equipped with an octa-core chipset and a 3,000mAh battery. It is likely to offer an IP52 rating against dust and water ingress.

HMD Asha 505 Design (Anticipated)

Tipster @smashx_60 has shared the render and key specifications of the HMD Asha 505 in a post on X. The render shows the phone in cyan, blue, and pink colour options with a compact form factor. The overall look, especially the rectangular rear camera module positioned at the top centre, resembles the design of the Nokia Lumia 830.

The HMD Asha 505 has thick bezels above and below the display. The top bezel houses a centrally placed earpiece, with the front-facing camera placed to its left. The HMD logo is positioned centrally on the back panel. The handset appears to have a glossy panel with rounded corners.

On the specification front, the HMD Asha 505 is tipped to feature a 5-inch HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to include an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to have dual SIM connectivity and includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The HMD Asha 505 is said to carry a 3,000mAh battery. It could ship with Android 14 Go Edition and run on an octa-core Unisoc chipset. It is likely to offer a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, GPS, 3.5mm and FM Radio. It is tipped to have an IP52-rated build.

The pricing and launch details remain under wraps, but the latest leaks suggest an official announcement may not be far away. It is likely to be released as an entry-level smartphone.

Nokia Lumia 830

Nokia Lumia 830

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stupendous camera performance
  • Sturdy build quality
  • Sunlight legibility is good
  • Bad
  • Subpar viewing angles
  • Not suitable for hardcore gaming
Read detailed Nokia Lumia 830 review
Display 5.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 400
Front Camera 0.9-megapixel
Rear Camera 10-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 2200mAh
OS Windows Phone 8.1
Resolution 720x1280 pixels
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Further reading: HMD Asha 505, HMD, HMD Asha 505 Specifications, HMD Asha Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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HMD Asha 505 Surfaces Online With Lumia-Inspired Design, 5-Inch Display in New Leaked Renders
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