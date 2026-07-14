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Redmi Note 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Redmi Note 17 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 18:37 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro supports 67W fast charging
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro supports up to 12GB of RAM
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
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Redmi has launched the Note 17 Pro in China as the latest addition to its Note smartphone lineup. According to the company's official website, the handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC and packs a 9,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It also arrives with upgraded durability features and Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Redmi is offering the smartphone in multiple RAM and storage configurations, along with four colour options. The company has also introduced a battery support programme for eligible buyers in China.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 17 Pro starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 22,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 26,900), CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,200) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 32,600), respectively. The smartphone is offered in Black, Nebula Purple, Sky Blue and White colour options, and is already available for purchase in China via the official website.

Xiaomi is also offering a battery support programme in China, with free battery replacement during the first four years and a higher-capacity battery upgrade in the fifth year if battery health drops below 80 percent.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 17 Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2,772 x 1,280 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 3,200Hz instant touch sampling rate. The panel offers up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, 12-bit colour depth, HDR10+, 3,840Hz high frequency PWM dimming and DC dimming.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno GPU. It is offered with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM paired with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset ships with Android 16-based Xiaomi's HyperOS 3.

For photography, the Redmi Note 17 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 1080p resolution.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 5G SA, 5G NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For authentication, the handset includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an infrared sensor.

Redmi packs a 9,000mAh battery in the Note 17 Pro with support for 67W wired fast charging. It also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing it to charge compatible devices. The handset carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, according to the company. It measures 163.45 x 78.27 x 8.46mm and weighs 226g.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro

Redmi Note 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Price, Redmi Note 17 Pro Launch, Redmi Note 17 Pro Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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