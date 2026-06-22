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  • HMD Luma 2 Design Revealed via Leaked Renders; Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75 Inch Display

HMD Luma 2 Design Revealed via Leaked Renders; Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display

HMD Luma 2 is said to run on a Unisoc T7280 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 12:23 IST
HMD Luma 2 Design Revealed via Leaked Renders; Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Luma 2 is rumoured to debut as a successor to the HMD Luma (above)

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Highlights
  • The images of the HMD Luma 2 show three colourways
  • HMD Luma 2 could be powered by a Unisoc chipset
  • HMD Luma 2 could offer an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance
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HMD appears to be ready to expand its affordable Luma series of smartphones, as a new leak has revealed the colour options and specifications of the purported HMD Luma 2. It is tipped to come in three different colour options with a 6.75-inch panel. The HMD Luma 2 could run on a Unisoc chipset. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6,000mAh battery capacity with support for 18W fast charging. The leak also includes images of the upcoming HMD smartphone.

HMD Luma 2 Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Tipster @smashx_60 suggested the colour options and specifications of the rumoured HMD Luma 2. It is said to be available in ice blue, light sand and midnight lake colour options. The phone could bear the M-Kopa X4 model number.

The HMD Luma 2 is tipped to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on a Unisoc T7280 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It is said to be available in 4GB+128GB and 4GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, with support for MicroSD card expansion of up to 1TB.

The HMD Luma 2 is said to offer virtual RAM support, allowing users to expand RAM up to 8GB of total RAM. For optics, the phone could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an AI lens. For selfies and video chats, there could be an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It could offer an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The upcoming HMD Luma 2 could include a 3.5mm headphone jack and speakers with Ozo audio support. It is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

The images of the HMD Luma 2 show three colourways and a slightly protruding squircle camera island. It appears to have two circular camera rings stacked vertically. The cameras sit inside a rectangular camera platform that is arranged in the top section of the rear panel.

HMD Luma 2 is rumoured to debut as a successor to the HMD Luma, which was launched in select global markets as an entry-level 4G smartphone. However, when it will be announced and how much it will cost remain unknown.

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Further reading: HMD Luma 2, HMD, HMD Luma 2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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HMD Luma 2 Design Revealed via Leaked Renders; Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display
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