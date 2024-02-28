Technology News

HMD Just Teased Two Upcoming Self-Branded Smartphones to Be Announced in July This Year

Both smartphones appear to have distinctly different designs.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 14:57 IST
HMD Just Teased Two Upcoming Self-Branded Smartphones to Be Announced in July This Year

HMD Global recently revealed its plans to release four new self-branded models in the coming months

  • HMD recently announced it would launch its own range of mobile phones
  • Two of the four phones teased appear to be smartphones
  • One of these phones is said to have a 108-megapixel camera
After selling Nokia-branded smartphones for the past 7 years, HMD Global, recently announced that it would be taking the leap and launching some self-branded mobile devices in the coming months. The company at the announcement of its new HMD or Human Mobile Devices brand launch showed four pixelated images of upcoming devices to be announced in July this year, hinting that it has also partnered with Mattel to release a Barbie-branded feature phone as well. Now, a new teaser gives us our first glimpse at the two upcoming smartphones from the previously teased selection.

HMD via its official X (formerly Twitter) social media handle, pushed out one image of a slate-like smartphone finished in grey. The phone in the image is hidden partially in the pocket and under a shirt, but clearly reveals the new HMD logo. Also visible is the finish of the rear panel and the side frame. The phone in this image appears to have a matte-finished rear panel with a black frame and looks very similar to smartphone renders released in a previous report. This could be the N159V model that is expected to be a budget smartphone with a dual rear camera setup.

Another image leaked by Nokia Mob, shows another similar image of a phone inserted into a pocket, but with a different colour and noticeably different finish. The source claims that it could be a phone focussed on repairability, and states that it is similar to the N159V model that was leaked earlier. However, zooming into the image also shows the fineprint on the camera module that reads as “108” a 108-megapixel rear camera.

This phone is seen with a lustrous pink rear panel with a black rear camera module, and just like the officially teased image, it also proudly showcases the new HMD logo without revealing anything else. The pink phone seems similar to a previously leaked HMD device that also showed a 108-megapixel rear camera setup, but in a cyan finish.

Both images clearly state that these smartphones with a slate-like form factor will be launching in July this year. So we will have to wait and watch as more details about these upcoming smartphones are gradually teased or revealed.

Meanwhile, the lime green device from a pixelated launch revealing four devices, still remains a mystery. At the launch, HMD Global explained that the pink device (which clearly appears to be a smaller feature phone) will be a Barbie-branded flip phone that has been designed in partnership with toymaker Mattel. There aren't too many details about the Barbie feature phone either, but it is expected to have a retro design and come in a distinctly recognisable pink finish.

Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel.
HMD Just Teased Two Upcoming Self-Branded Smartphones to Be Announced in July This Year
