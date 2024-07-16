Technology News

HMD Global to Launch HMD Crest, Crest Max As Its First Smartphones in India Soon

HMD recently revealed that it had settled upon “Arrow” as the moniker for its upcoming smartphones in India but dropped it due to “legal reasons”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

HMD's upcoming smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded version of HMD Pulse which launched in April

Highlights
  • HMD Global confirms it will launch two smartphones in India soon
  • Handsets will be named HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max
  • The company is speculated to hold an event on July 25
HMD Global, the Finnish mobile manufacturer and the parent company of Nokia, may be gearing up to launch two smartphones in India soon. The HMD Crest and Crest Max will be the first-ever smartphones launched by the company in the country. While no details have been revealed, HMD is hosting an event on July 25, and reports speculate it may be related to its upcoming smartphones. This builds upon a previous confirmation by the company on social media regarding the launch of its first smartphone in India and its naming.

HMD Crest, Crest Max Launch in India

According to the official HMD website, the company has settled on Crest and Crest Max as the monikers of its upcoming handsets. This development takes place following a contest held by the company on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), inviting people to help name its first-ever smartphones in India.

On July 7, HMD revealed that it had settled upon “Arrow” as the moniker for its upcoming smartphones but was forced to drop it due to “legal reasons”. After due deliberation, HMD has confirmed that “Crest” has been chosen as the identifier for its smartphone series. Its lineup will include two smartphones – HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max.

At present, HMD Global sells three smartphones in India under its umbrella, the Nokia C32, Nokia C22 and Nokia G42 5G. However, none of them carry the HMD branding. While the company did not delve into any details about its upcoming launches, one of the smartphones could be a rebranded version of HMD Pulse, which debuted in Europe in April.

Other HMD Smartphones in Development

HMD Global is also reported to be developing multiple smartphones, including two midrange devices and a rugged handset. The smartphones are reported to have similar specifications to the Pulse handsets and may carry the monikers HMD Nighthawk, HMD Tomcat and HMD Project Fusion, respectively.

Furthermore, the company is also speculated to be developing an HMD View and a Nokia Lumia-inspired smartphone, dubbed HMD Skyline.

Further reading: HMD Global, HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max
