HMD Pulse, Pulse Pro Leaked Renders Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped

HMD Pulse Pro is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 11:20 IST
HMD Pulse, Pulse Pro Leaked Renders Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Onleaks

HMD Pulse Pro appears in a black colour option in the leaked renders

  • HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro are tipped to pack 5,000mAh batteries each
  • The base HMD Pulse is likely to sport a 13-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The HMD Pulse Pro could carry a Unisoc T606 SoC
HMD Global is expected to introduce self-branded smartphones later this year. The company has teased the prospect but has not confirmed any models. Leaks surrounding purported phones have, however, surfaced online over the past few weeks. An earlier leak had suggested a list of monikers that HMD could introduce. Now, a tipster has leaked design renders of two rumoured HMD models — HMD Pulse and HMD Pulse Pro. He has also suggested the expected price, key features and specifications of the phones.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) has leaked details of the purported HMD Pulse and HMD Pulse Pro models. He shared details about the base HMD Pulse model in collaboration with MySmartPrice. The leaked design renders of the phone were seen in three colours — black, blue and pink. The branding appears in the middle of the rear panel, while the rectangular camera module is placed in the top left corner. It is seen with very slim bezels, a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera, the power and volume buttons on the right edge and a SIM tray on the left.

hmd pulse onleaks mysmartprice inline hmd_pulse

HMD Pulse is tipped to launch in black, blue and pink colourways
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Onleaks

The base HMD Pulse is tipped to be powered by an octa-core chipset and may pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is also likely to feature a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display and an AI-backed 13-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Together with 91Mobiles, the tipster shared the HMD Pulse Pro details, as well, including the leaked renders. These show the phone in a black colour option with rounded edges and a flat display, similar to the vanilla model. A rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel houses two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The imprint on the island suggests a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

The HMD Pulse Pro also appears with a relativity thicker chin, compared to its side bezels. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge of the handset, while the left edge is seen with the SIM tray slot. There is also a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen to house the front camera sensor.

The report added that the HMD Pulse Pro will likely be priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for a 6GB + 128GB option. It is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and may feature a 6.56-inch IPS display with 1,480 x 720 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The rumoured dual rear camera unit of the phone is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the handset is also likely to sport a 50-megapixel sensor.

The HMD Pulse Pro is also tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery. It is also expected to come with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone may weigh around 196g. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
HMD Pulse, Pulse Pro Leaked Renders Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped
  1. Samsung Launches New Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs in India
  2. Vivo T3x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official With This Price Tag
  3. Google Wallet Could Soon Be Launched in India Alongside Google Pay
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion With Pantone-Validated Displays Launched
  5. YouTube Confirms It Is Taking "Appropriate Action" Against Ad-Blocking Apps
  6. HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro Renders, Price, Key Features Leak Online
  7. Moto G64 First Impressions
  8. Haier S800QT 4K QLED Smart TV Series With Dolby Vision Debut in India
