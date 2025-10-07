Technology News
HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

HMD Touch 4G is the country's "first hybrid phone" and is expected to serve as a bridge between a feature phone and a smartphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 7 October 2025 14:42 IST
HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Touch 4G comes in Cyan and Dark Blue colour options

  • HMD Touch 4G supports Wi-Fi and dual SIM connectivity
  • The handset is equipped with a quick-call button
  • The HMD Touch 4G packs a 2,000mAh battery
HMD Touch 4G was launched in India on Tuesday as the country's "first hybrid phone." It is expected to serve as a bridge between a feature phone and a smartphone. The handset comes with a 3.2-inch QVGA touchscreen, support for dual SIM connectivity and a 2-megapixel rear camera with a flash unit. It is available in a configuration of 64MB RAM and 128MB inbuilt storage. The phone runs on the S30+ Touch user interface and is equipped with a quick-call button.

HMD Touch 4G Price in India, Availability

HMD Touch 4G price in India is set at Rs. 3,999 for the sole 64MB + 128MB RAM and storage option. It is sold in Cyan and Dark Blue colour options via the HMD India website. It will soon be available through e-commerce platforms and select offline retail stores, the company confirmed in a press release. 

HMD Touch 4G Features, Specifications

The HMD Touch 4G sports a 3.2-inch QVGA touch-supported display with 2.5D cover glass. It is powered by the Unisoc T127 chipset paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. The dual nano SIM supported phone supports expandable storage of up to 32GB via an external microSD card.

HMD's latest Touch 4G handset runs on S30+ Touch out of the box. It supports the Cloud Apps Suite, which includes video, social and utility apps that are streamed directly to the device for cricket scores, news, weather updates, and HTML5 games like Tetris and Sudoku.

For optics, the HMD Touch 4G comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit, while at the front, it carries a 0.3-megapixel VGA sensor for selfies and video calls. 

The HMD Touch 4G is equipped with a quick-call button, also called the ICE (In Case of Emergency) key. It can be activated by three short clicks or a single long press. Users can text and video call with their contacts with the Express Chat app, which is free to download for Android and iOS devices.

Connectivity options for the HMD Touch 4G include the 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset also supports both wired and wireless FM Radio as well as an MP3 player.

The HMD Touch 4G is backed by a 2,000mAh replaceable battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The hybrid phone measures 102.3×61.85×10.85mm in size and weighs 100g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 3.20-inch
Front Camera 0.3-megapixel
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 64MB
Storage 128MB
Battery Capacity 2000mAh
OS Series 30+ S30+ Touch
Further reading: HMD Touch 4G, HMD Touch 4G Price in India, HMD Touch 4G India Launch, HMD Touch 4G Features, HMD

Further reading: HMD Touch 4G, HMD Touch 4G Price in India, HMD Touch 4G India Launch, HMD Touch 4G Features, HMD
HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
