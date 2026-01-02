Technology News
English Edition

Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Know About the Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and Specifications

Here's everything you need to know about the Realme 16 Pro series of smartphones, before they are launched in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 18:40 IST
Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Know About the Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16 Pro series' Urban Wild design is made in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro series could start at Rs. 31,999 in India
  • Both phones feature AMOLED displays and 200-megapixel cameras
  • Realme 16 Pro+ uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
Advertisement

Realme 16 Pro series is scheduled to launch in India in early January 2026. The lineup will include the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed several specifications and features of both phones, while recent leaks have shed light on their expected prices in India, RAM and storage variants, and availability details. Realme is expected to officially announce pricing on the day of the launch. Notably, the company will also unveil the Realme Pad 3 5G alongside the smartphones.

Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Timeline

The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series will launch in India on January 6, and the handsets will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The lineup will be offered in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways, along with India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple finishes. The phones will feature Realme's new Urban Wild design, developed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Realme 16 Pro 5G price in India could start at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is tipped to cost Rs. 33,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model may be priced at Rs. 36,999.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to start at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option could cost Rs. 41,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is tipped to be priced at Rs. 44,999. A previous report suggested a box price of Rs. 43,999 for the Pro+ model, which aligns with the newly leaked retail pricing.

Realme 16 Pro Series Specifications, Features

Realme has confirmed several key features of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ handsets. We will learn more about each model closer to the launch date.

Design

The Realme 16 Pro series will feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a square-shaped module, along with an LED flash. The phones will use an aerospace-grade frame and carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The power button and volume keys will be placed on the right edge of the frame.

Display

Both phones will feature AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution. The Realme 16 Pro 5G is confirmed to offer a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will feature a display with 1.48mm bezels, a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, 4,608Hz dimming, and Netflix HDR support.

Performance and OS

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and is claimed to score around 1.44 million points on AnTuTu. The Realme 16 Pro 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC, paired with an AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system. Both phones will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and support LPDDR5x RAM. They are confirmed to get three years of major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Camera

Both Realme 16 Pro series phones will feature a LumaColor Image-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will also include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 10x zoom. The phones will support 4K video recording, while the Pro+ model will support 4K HDR video across multiple zoom levels and dual-focal 4K video at 60fps.

Battery

The Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will pack a 7,000mAh Titan battery each. Realme claims extended gaming, video playback, and music streaming endurance for both handsets. The phones will support fast charging and include features such as Bypass Charging and power-saving modes.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G India Launch, Realme 16 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme 16 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 16 Pro 5G India Launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Safe Second Account: A Simple Digital Banking Habit to Start in 2026
Instagram Will Have to Evolve Fast, Warns Adam Mosseri Amid Rise of AI Content

Related Stories

Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Know About the Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Perplexity CEO Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
  2. Look Up: 2026's Wolf Moon Supermoon Rises with Jupiter by Its Side
  3. Oppo Will Launch the Reno 15 Series in India on This Date
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and More
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Series India Launch: All You Need to Know
  6. Motorola Signature Spotted With Stylus in Leaked Marketing Image
  7. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
  9. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  10. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  2. Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky
  3. Astronomers Look to the Large Magellanic Cloud to Study How Stars Are Born
  4. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion
  6. Raj Kundra’s Punjabi Film Mehar Now Streaming Online on KableOne
  7. Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch
  8. Instagram Will Have to Evolve Fast, Warns Adam Mosseri Amid Rise of AI Content
  9. Apple Vision Pro Production, Marketing Said to be Scaled Back Due to Low Sales
  10. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »