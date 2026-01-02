Drive Telugu thriller now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Telugu drama thriller movie, Drive, released on OTT, and with that, its dark suspense drive is in place. The film is helmed by Jenuse Mohamed, whose first directorial was 100 Days of Love. Then there are the action scenes, guaranteed to thrill viewers in the new year. It was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. The story is about revenge, and it makes a perfect gripping one which won't let you take off from the seat. Let's dive into all the information about Drive.

When and Where to Watch

Drive is out on Amazon Prime, to have enjoyment at home during these chilly winters.

Trailer and Plot

This movie takes you through the life of a man with unexpected turns as he goes through peak emotions. It depicts the ambitions and relationships of a person through a complex of situations. It centres on a media tycoon, Aadhi Pinisetty. He becomes the target of hackers. He stuck to the high-stakes game in which he had to follow the orders to keep himself and his loved ones safe. The story gets intense with the entangled events, and Aadhi solves the puzzle and gets it right. It's a powerful story of revenge that will keep the audience engaged.

Cast and Crew

It has been helmed by Jenuse Mohamed, who is a film maker and writer. Aadhi Pinisetty and Madonna Sebastian will be seen as the lead pair. It was produced by V. Anand Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations. In addition, Anand Ravi, Raja Chembolu, Kamal Kamaraju and Anish Kuruvilla played pivotal roles. Osho Venkat has given great, suspenseful music.

Reception

Without creating too many promotions for it, it has received great responses from the audience and hit them perfectly. Another part has also been announced.