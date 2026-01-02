Technology News
English Edition

Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky

The first full moon of 2026 is a Wolf Moon supermoon, peaking on January 3 near Earth’s closest approach to the Sun. The rare alignment makes the Moon appear larger and brighter, with Jupiter shining nearby in the evening sky.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 January 2026 23:20 IST
Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky

Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons

January's full "Wolf Moon" will rise on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Wolf Moon becomes a supermoon near lunar perigee and Earth’s perihelion
  • Rare full-moon–perihelion alignment not seen since 1912
  • Bright Jupiter visible close to the Moon at dusk
Advertisement

The first full moon of 2026, the traditional Wolf Moon, will rise at dusk on Saturday, Jan. 3, as Earth approaches its closest point to the Sun. It will also be a supermoon — a full moon near lunar perigee — making it appear especially large and bright. This rare alignment (full moon at perihelion) hasn't happened since 1912. Observers should also see bright Jupiter close by in the evening sky.

Wolf Moon and Supermoon

According to news reports, January's Wolf Moon is the first full moon of 2026 and will peak on Jan. 3, early local time. It is also a supermoon — a full moon near lunar perigee that NASA notes appears larger and brighter. This January supermoon is the fourth in a row (and the last until late 2026). According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name “Wolf Moon” comes from wolves howling at this time of year.

Viewing the Wolf Moon

When the Moon rises in the northeastern sky on January 3, viewers should face east shortly after sunset. By dusk, the brilliant full Wolf Moon will rise between the giant Jupiter and the star Pollux, with Jupiter shining brighter as it approaches opposition. According to NASA, the Moon may glow orange at moonrise due to atmospheric scattering, and it frequently appears oversized on the horizon (a natural "moon illusion"). Choose a location with an unhindered eastern horizon for optimal viewing, then take in the scenery.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: wolf moon, Supermoon, January Full Moon, night sky, Astronomy Events, JUPITER
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco M8 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
Astronomers Look to the Large Magellanic Cloud to Study How Stars Are Born

Related Stories

Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Perplexity CEO Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
  2. Oppo Will Launch the Reno 15 Series in India on This Date
  3. Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and More
  4. Redmi Note 15 5G Series India Launch: All You Need to Know
  5. Look Up: 2026's Wolf Moon Supermoon Rises with Jupiter by Its Side
  6. Poco M8 5G Display, Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Motorola Signature Spotted With Stylus in Leaked Marketing Image
  8. Samsung Could Offer Galaxy S26 Series at the Same Price as Last Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  10. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  2. Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky
  3. Astronomers Look to the Large Magellanic Cloud to Study How Stars Are Born
  4. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion
  6. Raj Kundra’s Punjabi Film Mehar Now Streaming Online on KableOne
  7. Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch
  8. Instagram Will Have to Evolve Fast, Warns Adam Mosseri Amid Rise of AI Content
  9. Apple Vision Pro Production, Marketing Said to be Scaled Back Due to Low Sales
  10. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »