The first full moon of 2026, the traditional Wolf Moon, will rise at dusk on Saturday, Jan. 3, as Earth approaches its closest point to the Sun. It will also be a supermoon — a full moon near lunar perigee — making it appear especially large and bright. This rare alignment (full moon at perihelion) hasn't happened since 1912. Observers should also see bright Jupiter close by in the evening sky.

Wolf Moon and Supermoon

According to news reports, January's Wolf Moon is the first full moon of 2026 and will peak on Jan. 3, early local time. It is also a supermoon — a full moon near lunar perigee that NASA notes appears larger and brighter. This January supermoon is the fourth in a row (and the last until late 2026). According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name “Wolf Moon” comes from wolves howling at this time of year.

Viewing the Wolf Moon

When the Moon rises in the northeastern sky on January 3, viewers should face east shortly after sunset. By dusk, the brilliant full Wolf Moon will rise between the giant Jupiter and the star Pollux, with Jupiter shining brighter as it approaches opposition. According to NASA, the Moon may glow orange at moonrise due to atmospheric scattering, and it frequently appears oversized on the horizon (a natural "moon illusion"). Choose a location with an unhindered eastern horizon for optimal viewing, then take in the scenery.