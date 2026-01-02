Technology News
English Edition

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 is a Kannada drama streaming on ZEE5 that explores loyalty and love through the emotional journey of a dog reunited with his master beyond death.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 January 2026 21:01 IST
Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Kannada drama streams on ZEE5, explores loyalty, love

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 is now streaming exclusively on ZEE5
  • The film explores loyalty and love through a reincarnation-driven story
  • Directed by Raghu Hassan
Advertisement

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 kick-starts with a frame that clearly shows how it is going to remain: a devoted dog sitting next to his master's grave, not for one second but as though even time has come to a halt. This soulful Kannada sequel, directed by Raghu Hassan, grounds itself in love and loyalty and posits the notion that some connections are not meant to be severed, even after death. Streaming on ZEE5, the film combines drama and romance with a dash of destiny-inspired mystery.

When and Where to Watch Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Naanu Mathu Gunda 2 is streaming online on ZEE5, and you can watch it now on the ZEE5 app or visit the website to stream.

Trailer and Plot of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

The story follows Gunda, a loyal dog by his master Shankara's graveside. Reborn into a new body, the film embraces grief and hope, recognition and enduring love without the hurry of spectacle or clarity.

Cast and Crew of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 is directed by Raghu Hassan, and he makes the narration down to earth and honest. The cast includes Rakesh Adiga, Rachana Inder, Govinde Gowda, and Manju Pavagada. The performances are delicate and here, based on honest reflection, offering the emotional weight of a story to shape its course without giving room to melodrama.

Reception of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

The movie has connected with audiences who appreciate heartwarming regional cinema. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10 currently.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Naanu Matthu Gunda 2, ZEE5, streaming, Kannada emotional drama, film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch
Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Perplexity CEO Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
  2. Look Up: 2026's Wolf Moon Supermoon Rises with Jupiter by Its Side
  3. Oppo Will Launch the Reno 15 Series in India on This Date
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and More
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Series India Launch: All You Need to Know
  6. Motorola Signature Spotted With Stylus in Leaked Marketing Image
  7. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
  9. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  10. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  2. Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky
  3. Astronomers Look to the Large Magellanic Cloud to Study How Stars Are Born
  4. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion
  6. Raj Kundra’s Punjabi Film Mehar Now Streaming Online on KableOne
  7. Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch
  8. Instagram Will Have to Evolve Fast, Warns Adam Mosseri Amid Rise of AI Content
  9. Apple Vision Pro Production, Marketing Said to be Scaled Back Due to Low Sales
  10. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »