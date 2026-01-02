Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: A Story of Loyalty, Love, and Reunion

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 kick-starts with a frame that clearly shows how it is going to remain: a devoted dog sitting next to his master's grave, not for one second but as though even time has come to a halt. This soulful Kannada sequel, directed by Raghu Hassan, grounds itself in love and loyalty and posits the notion that some connections are not meant to be severed, even after death. Streaming on ZEE5, the film combines drama and romance with a dash of destiny-inspired mystery.

When and Where to Watch Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Naanu Mathu Gunda 2 is streaming online on ZEE5, and you can watch it now on the ZEE5 app or visit the website to stream.

Trailer and Plot of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

The story follows Gunda, a loyal dog by his master Shankara's graveside. Reborn into a new body, the film embraces grief and hope, recognition and enduring love without the hurry of spectacle or clarity.

Cast and Crew of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 is directed by Raghu Hassan, and he makes the narration down to earth and honest. The cast includes Rakesh Adiga, Rachana Inder, Govinde Gowda, and Manju Pavagada. The performances are delicate and here, based on honest reflection, offering the emotional weight of a story to shape its course without giving room to melodrama.

Reception of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

The movie has connected with audiences who appreciate heartwarming regional cinema. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10 currently.