Honor Power 2 will launch in China next week, and the company has now teased the performance details of the chip that will power its next handset. Honor has revealed the AnTuTu benchmark score of the Power 2. The smartphone maker has also revealed the colour options that the Honor Power 2 will be available in China. It is already confirmed to ship with a new MediaTek Dimensity chip and a massive 10,080mAh battery. The Honor Power 2 will debut as a successor to the original Honor Power, which arrived in April 2025.

Honor Power 2 Scores Over 2.4 Million Points on AnTuTu

Through a Weibo post, Honor has announced that the upcoming Honor Power 2 has achieved over 2.4 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The company also claims that this is the highest benchmark score in the handset's price segment (which is currently unknown). The Honor Power 2 is also confirmed to be the first smartphone powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Additionally, Honor has listed the Honor Power 2 on its official website in China. The listing shows the device in Phantom Night Black, Sunburst Orange, and Snow White (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is already confirmed to come with a 10,080mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

The launch of Honor Power 2 will take place on January 5 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). It is rumoured to come with a 6.79-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K (1,200x2,640 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display might offer 8,000 nits peak brightness. It is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

Honor is likely to pack a 16-megapixel front-facing camera on the Honor Power 2. It is expected to run on Android 16-based MagicOS 10 and could be 7.98mm thick.

The standard Honor Power was released in April 2025 with an 8,000mAh battery and 66W wired fast charging support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and runs on Android 15 along with the company's MagicOS 9 skin.