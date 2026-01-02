Technology News
English Edition

Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch

Honor Power 2 will be the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 19:34 IST
Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power 2 (pictured) will be available in three colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The launch of Honor Power 2 will take place on January 5
  • The company teased the AnTuTu benchmark score of the Honor Power 2
  • It is rumoured to come with a 6.79-inch screen
Advertisement

Honor Power 2 will launch in China next week, and the company has now teased the performance details of the chip that will power its next handset. Honor has revealed the AnTuTu benchmark score of the Power 2. The smartphone maker has also revealed the colour options that the Honor Power 2 will be available in China. It is already confirmed to ship with a new MediaTek Dimensity chip and a massive 10,080mAh battery. The Honor Power 2 will debut as a successor to the original Honor Power, which arrived in April 2025.

Honor Power 2 Scores Over 2.4 Million Points on AnTuTu 

Through a Weibo post, Honor has announced that the upcoming Honor Power 2 has achieved over 2.4 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The company also claims that this is the highest benchmark score in the handset's price segment (which is currently unknown). The Honor Power 2 is also confirmed to be the first smartphone powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset.

honor weibo Honor Power 2

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

 

Additionally, Honor has listed the Honor Power 2 on its official website in China. The listing shows the device in Phantom Night Black, Sunburst Orange, and Snow White (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is already confirmed to come with a 10,080mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

The launch of Honor Power 2 will take place on January 5 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). It is rumoured to come with a 6.79-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K (1,200x2,640 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display might offer 8,000 nits peak brightness. It is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

Honor is likely to pack a 16-megapixel front-facing camera on the Honor Power 2. It is expected to run on Android 16-based MagicOS 10 and could be 7.98mm thick.

The standard Honor Power was released in April 2025 with an 8,000mAh battery and 66W wired fast charging support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and runs on Android 15 along with the company's MagicOS 9 skin.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Honor Power 2, Honor Power 2 Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram Will Have to Evolve Fast, Warns Adam Mosseri Amid Rise of AI Content

Related Stories

Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Will Launch the Reno 15 Series in India on This Date
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and More
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Series India Launch: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Visits TDRA Website
  5. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
  7. Motorola Signature Spotted With Stylus in Leaked Marketing Image
  8. Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 Launch
  9. Poco M8 5G Display, Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Power 2 AnTuTu Benchmark Score, Colourways Teased Ahead of January 5 China Launch
  2. Instagram Will Have to Evolve Fast, Warns Adam Mosseri Amid Rise of AI Content
  3. Apple Vision Pro Production, Marketing Said to be Scaled Back Due to Low Sales
  4. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
  5. AI Can Reportedly Take Away More Than 2 Lakh Banking Jobs by 2030
  6. Astronomers Decode the Strange Behaviour of a Young Star 1,950 Light-Years Away
  7. Runaway Stars Help Astronomers Trace Dark Matter Distribution Across the Milky Way Galaxy
  8. Poco M8 5G Confirmed to Feature 3D Curved Display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip; Software Policy Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Wants to Integrate AI Into All Devices, Says DX Division Head TM Roh
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »